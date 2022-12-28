Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (12/31/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released December 30, 2022
CHICAGO, Ill. (December 30, 2022) – Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,969,832 cases, including 35,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,767 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Drop
As holiday celebrations wrap up across the state and country, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have substantially dropped since last week's reporting according to the CDC, although a drop in testing over the holidays may have played a factor. All counties in the Chicago area are at a "medium" COVID-19...
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
kbsi23.com
Rebuilding Illinois continues with completed projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, continued to make history in 2022, delivering transformational projects across the state that will improve safety, enhance quality of life, and create economic opportunity across multiple modes of transportation for generations to come.
25newsnow.com
Looking ahead: Illinois politics in 2023
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As 2022 comes to an end, you may wonder what state leaders have planned for the new year. Illinois lawmakers have already held several hearings on a proposed assault weapon ban, but you can expect that and much more in 2023. Gas tax increase. A freeze on...
rockrivercurrent.com
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/30/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. One new law mandates that school board members receive training on trauma-informed practices, which includes the effects of implicit or explicit bias on recognizing trauma among various students in connection to race, ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation, among other things. Another new law will revise school teaching about mental health, while creating a mental health council that is designed to develop solutions on how to help children in school to find a mental health provider and how to access the mental health system. Another law requires the state to create a “Safe2Help” hotline where students, school staff, and other members of the public can confidentially report details regarding potential self-harm and criminal acts directed at students and school workers. Another new law allows every public middle or high school student to be provided at least one day of excused absence per school year for them to take part in a civic event. Other new laws will add penalties for motorists who break the law in school driving zones and to help alleviate the statewide substitute teaching shortage, one allows college students enrolled in an education-related field with at least 90 credit hours to start substitute teaching before they get their degree. All these new laws and others take effect this Sunday, January 1st.
ourquadcities.com
Sound Conservatory owner supports IL minimum wage hike
Andrzej Kozlowski, owner of Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave.), is one local business owner who supports the rise in Illinois’ minimum wage, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He spoke recently with Local 4 News about why he pays employees more than the minimum wage, which will...
Washington Examiner
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois. CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
chicagostarmedia.com
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
Population of Illinois drops — again
CHICAGO — According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Illinois’ population dropped for the ninth year in a row. Data from a recent U.S. Census Bureau report shows Illinois is the sixth most populous state in the country with 12,582,032 residents as of July 2022 — but that 104,437 residents have moved out of the state in the same period. […]
