Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
Some Virginia community college students could soon get forgivable loans
Some community college students in Virginia could soon get their loans forgiven if a new bill becomes law.
Midlothian mother received master’s degree from VCU, accomplishing dream 30 years in the making
A Midlothian mother completed a dream 30 years in the making when she received her master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University this December, after tragedy cut her freshman year at the school short in 1990.
Tina Watkins is no longer leading the Petersburg Fire Department
Tina Watkins came to Petersburg after she retired from Richmond Fire following 34 years in the city.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Chamber elects officers for 2023
LAWRENCEVILLE - The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce officers for 2023 are: President – Ray Thomas (Brunswick Insurance Agency), First Vice President – Everette Gibson (Town of Lawrenceville), Second Vice President – Shawn Lucy (Butterfly Rose Florist & Gift Shop). The Board of Directors, one year term: Donna Powers (Virginia Tourism), Dennis Roberts (Remac, Inc.), Nancy Edwards (First Citizens Bank), Tammy Robinson (Benchmark Community Bank), Mike Dotti – (IDA), Sylvia Allen (Brunswick Times-Gazette); two year term: Nancy Watson (Retired), Robbie Pecht (Retired), Donnie Edmonds (Edmonds Printing), Dr. John Sykes (Retired), Chris Stephenson (SPC4Life), Dixie Walker (Tourism Coordinator).
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success
Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
BHS To hold blood drive
Brunswick High School's HOSA chapter will be hosting its next blood drive on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive will be held in room 318 of the Brunswick High School Tech Building. Anyone 17 years old and older can sign up to donate (those who are 16 years old can donate with parent or guardian's written consent). Feel free to schedule your appointment online by going to www.RedCross.org or you can contact HOSA advisor Kimberly Lynch at (434) 532-5079.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
School Personnel report approved
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County School Board approve four requests to leave employment at the December meeting: Michael Gay, Custodian, Russell Middle School, Nov. 30, 2022; Jequit Easter, Custodian, Totaro Elementary School, Dec. 7, 2022; Dawn Jenkins, Guidance Records Clerk, Brunswick High School, Dec. 31, 2022; David Hill, Bus Driver, Transportation, Dec. 12, 2022.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
southhillenterprise.com
SVCC pins nursing graduates
Southside Virginia Community College recently hosted a Nurse Aide Pinning Ceremony for its graduates that attended classes at the Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill. The graduates and staff were: Kathy Slaughter (Instructor), Ashley Pulliam, Shoqunia Clark, Nicole Vanty, Katie McAden, Chyna Lacks, Quamecka Davis, Alexis Tucker and Lori Surry (Instructor). SVCC Nurse Aide training can be completed in seven weeks, for more information, visit: https://southside.edu/nurse-aide-training.
Why these community members are making sure Petersburg kids have a hot meal
Several organizations are coming together in Petersburg to make sure children throughout the city have a hot meal on the first day of the new year.
Tragedy hit their home. Twice. But they're painting through the trauma together.
Residents who are part of the complex's artist residency program came together to offer a "paint and heal" session, hoping to change the way the community views their home.
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg County Deeds Transfers through November 2022
Christopher John Adamo to Larry M. Fauscette for lot 130-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $16,500. Linda L. Alexander to Teresa Lynn Costner for lot 29 section C Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $825,000. Awesome Faith Ministries to Rent It Out, LLC for 1.25 acres in...
Crumbling bricks, abandoned apartments and absent assistance on Chamberlayne Avenue
Residents of an apartment building on Richmond's northside are speaking out after what they say has been years of neglect by an absent landlord.
Chesterfield Food Bank reschedules Christmas food distribution
After having to cancel their last food bank distribution of the year due to the weather, the Chesterfield Food Bank has been able to set a new date to make up for it.
Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes
Virginia State Parks are offering free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
After years of disarray, old Petersburg Ramada Inn almost demolished
One of Petersburg's most controversial buildings, the old Ramada Inn, is expected to be gone by the end of the week.
These are the places you can go to warm up
If you are experiencing homelessness or don't have access to steady heat, there are some places you can go to keep warm when the temperatures drop to dangerous lows.
Comments / 0