Brunswick High School's HOSA chapter will be hosting its next blood drive on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive will be held in room 318 of the Brunswick High School Tech Building. Anyone 17 years old and older can sign up to donate (those who are 16 years old can donate with parent or guardian's written consent). Feel free to schedule your appointment online by going to www.RedCross.org or you can contact HOSA advisor Kimberly Lynch at (434) 532-5079.

2 DAYS AGO