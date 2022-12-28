ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, VA

Brunswicktimes Gazette

Chamber elects officers for 2023

LAWRENCEVILLE - The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce officers for 2023 are: President – Ray Thomas (Brunswick Insurance Agency), First Vice President – Everette Gibson (Town of Lawrenceville), Second Vice President – Shawn Lucy (Butterfly Rose Florist & Gift Shop). The Board of Directors, one year term: Donna Powers (Virginia Tourism), Dennis Roberts (Remac, Inc.), Nancy Edwards (First Citizens Bank), Tammy Robinson (Benchmark Community Bank), Mike Dotti – (IDA), Sylvia Allen (Brunswick Times-Gazette); two year term: Nancy Watson (Retired), Robbie Pecht (Retired), Donnie Edmonds (Edmonds Printing), Dr. John Sykes (Retired), Chris Stephenson (SPC4Life), Dixie Walker (Tourism Coordinator).
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success

Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
RICHMOND, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

BHS To hold blood drive

Brunswick High School's HOSA chapter will be hosting its next blood drive on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive will be held in room 318 of the Brunswick High School Tech Building. Anyone 17 years old and older can sign up to donate (those who are 16 years old can donate with parent or guardian's written consent). Feel free to schedule your appointment online by going to www.RedCross.org or you can contact HOSA advisor Kimberly Lynch at (434) 532-5079.
Brunswicktimes Gazette

School Personnel report approved

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County School Board approve four requests to leave employment at the December meeting: Michael Gay, Custodian, Russell Middle School, Nov. 30, 2022; Jequit Easter, Custodian, Totaro Elementary School, Dec. 7, 2022; Dawn Jenkins, Guidance Records Clerk, Brunswick High School, Dec. 31, 2022; David Hill, Bus Driver, Transportation, Dec. 12, 2022.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

SVCC pins nursing graduates

Southside Virginia Community College recently hosted a Nurse Aide Pinning Ceremony for its graduates that attended classes at the Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill. The graduates and staff were: Kathy Slaughter (Instructor), Ashley Pulliam, Shoqunia Clark, Nicole Vanty, Katie McAden, Chyna Lacks, Quamecka Davis, Alexis Tucker and Lori Surry (Instructor). SVCC Nurse Aide training can be completed in seven weeks, for more information, visit: https://southside.edu/nurse-aide-training.
SOUTH HILL, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Mecklenburg County Deeds Transfers through November 2022

Christopher John Adamo to Larry M. Fauscette for lot 130-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $16,500. Linda L. Alexander to Teresa Lynn Costner for lot 29 section C Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $825,000. Awesome Faith Ministries to Rent It Out, LLC for 1.25 acres in...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC

