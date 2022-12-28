Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Chicago chef shares easy brunch recipes for New Year's Day
Wake up on New Year's Day with these easy breezy brunch recipes.
napervillelocal.com
A FEW THINGS TO DO IN NAPERVILLE THROUGH NEW YEAR’S DAY… AND THEN SOME…
Dec. 29 / Winter began at 3:38PM (CT) Wed., Dec. 21, 2022! What a difference a week makes in the Northern Hemisphere! The week that followed the shortest day of the year featured some of the most frightful weather ever, even with a little more sunlight and longer days. A high of 55 degrees is expected today with a forecast of overcast days in the 40s through Jan. 1, 2023. Here’s hoping all travels were safe and uneventful.
CBS News
Time Out Chicago lists top restaurants of 2022
Not looking to party, but instead, have a nice meal to end your 2022. From Indian cuisine to pizza, Jeffy Mai of Time Out Chicago lists the top restaurants of the year.
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
napervillelocal.com
Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
whatnowchicago.com
Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch
Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
This pup will make a perfect addition to your family this new year
After she tires herself out from playing, she loves cuddling up for pets. Jera would love to find a forever home with a family who will give her with a lifetime of cookies, belly rubs, ear scratches and tons of love.
Fonda Bringing Authentic Mexican Cuisine to Evanston
The new restaurant will sit in the former home of The Stained Glass
A New Underground Cocktail Bar Serves Up Japanese Pub Style Food In West Loop
The Izakaya at Momotaro is a dimly lit, atmospheric bar with 30 or so seats, making the exclusive space right below Momotaro Chicago a big hot spot. Situated right below beloved Japanese restaurant Momotaro, the West Loop bar brings an extra bit of grit to its elegant upstairs partner. The menu at Izakaya is filled with Japanese style pub plates offering up DIY hand rolls, Red Miso Lamb chops, K-Town Jogae, Scallops, Renkon Hasami-Age, a signature burger, and more create a mouthwatering menu.With an extensive cocktail menu, the drinks are aplenty and the food is delicious, making for an unforgettable...
Black Woman-Owned Food Business ‘Twisted Eggroll’ Making Its Way to Chicago’s South Side
Some expensive plans are in development for the South Side in 2023. Twisted Eggroll, a food business established in January 2015, owned by Black businesswoman and Chicago native Nikkita Randle, will debut with a storefront in Greater Grand Crossing to provide a variety of frozen food products and made-to-order services for food lovers.
Chicago Has Ranked As One Of The Top 10 U.S. Cities To Spend New Year’s Eve In
Chicago, you just keep making these top 10 lists! First for Christmas, then for the best airport, and now, WalletHub has conducted a study to figure out which U.S. cities were the absolute best to spend the holiday. As for Chicago it ranks within the top 10, sitting at number 8 on the list. In comparing the 100 most populated cities in the country, the Windy City ranked 8th for best “epic” New Year’s Eve celebrations. The study’s findings were based on 29 metrics, which categorizes the score based on the legality of fireworks, to the precipitation expected on December 31st of this year. In looking at three “key” dimensions: entertainment,food and costs, they were able to calculate which cities scored the highest. The study also took safety and accessibility into account.
porchdrinking.com
Go Brewing Opens Taproom Focused on Non-Alcoholic Beer
There’s a new brewery in Naperville, Illinois! Go Brewing offers non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers, exclusively. It recently took over the former Two Fools Cider space nearby Solemn Oath Brewery. As one of the few taprooms solely focused on non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers, the taproom provides a space for people to gather without alcohol. Go Brewing’s founder, Joe Chura, was inspired to start the brewery after taking a sabbatical and participating in the seventy-five hard. During that time, he realized there were so few places not centered around drinking. The taproom offers non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers in a variety of styles, along with an extensive list of programming, providing their community with even more reasons to come together.
tourcounsel.com
900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
The best Illinois restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
One Chicago burger was apparently so good, Guy Fieri ranked it among the best he's ever tasted – and it's safe to say Fieri has eaten quite a few burgers in his life
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square
CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square. Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland. Moments later, a dark car pulled up and […]
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
