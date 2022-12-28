Chicago, you just keep making these top 10 lists! First for Christmas, then for the best airport, and now, WalletHub has conducted a study to figure out which U.S. cities were the absolute best to spend the holiday. As for Chicago it ranks within the top 10, sitting at number 8 on the list. In comparing the 100 most populated cities in the country, the Windy City ranked 8th for best “epic” New Year’s Eve celebrations. The study’s findings were based on 29 metrics, which categorizes the score based on the legality of fireworks, to the precipitation expected on December 31st of this year. In looking at three “key” dimensions: entertainment,food and costs, they were able to calculate which cities scored the highest. The study also took safety and accessibility into account.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO