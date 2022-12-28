ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

napervillelocal.com

A FEW THINGS TO DO IN NAPERVILLE THROUGH NEW YEAR’S DAY… AND THEN SOME…

Dec. 29 / Winter began at 3:38PM (CT) Wed., Dec. 21, 2022! What a difference a week makes in the Northern Hemisphere! The week that followed the shortest day of the year featured some of the most frightful weather ever, even with a little more sunlight and longer days. A high of 55 degrees is expected today with a forecast of overcast days in the 40s through Jan. 1, 2023. Here’s hoping all travels were safe and uneventful.
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch

Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
EVANSTON, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A New Underground Cocktail Bar Serves Up Japanese Pub Style Food In West Loop

The Izakaya at Momotaro is a dimly lit, atmospheric bar with 30 or so seats, making the exclusive space right below Momotaro Chicago a big hot spot. Situated right below beloved Japanese restaurant Momotaro, the West Loop bar brings an extra bit of grit to its elegant upstairs partner. The menu at Izakaya is filled with Japanese style pub plates offering up DIY hand rolls, Red Miso Lamb chops, K-Town Jogae, Scallops, Renkon Hasami-Age, a signature burger, and more create a mouthwatering menu.With an extensive cocktail menu, the drinks are aplenty and the food is delicious, making for an unforgettable...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago Has Ranked As One Of The Top 10 U.S. Cities To Spend New Year’s Eve In

Chicago, you just keep making these top 10 lists! First for Christmas, then for the best airport, and now, WalletHub has conducted a study to figure out which U.S. cities were the absolute best to spend the holiday. As for Chicago it ranks within the top 10, sitting at number 8 on the list. In comparing the 100 most populated cities in the country, the Windy City ranked 8th for best “epic” New Year’s Eve celebrations. The study’s findings were based on 29 metrics, which categorizes the score based on the legality of fireworks, to the precipitation expected on December 31st of this year. In looking at three “key” dimensions: entertainment,food and costs, they were able to calculate which cities scored the highest. The study also took safety and accessibility into account.
CHICAGO, IL
porchdrinking.com

Go Brewing Opens Taproom Focused on Non-Alcoholic Beer

There’s a new brewery in Naperville, Illinois! Go Brewing offers non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers, exclusively. It recently took over the former Two Fools Cider space nearby Solemn Oath Brewery. As one of the few taprooms solely focused on non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers, the taproom provides a space for people to gather without alcohol. Go Brewing’s founder, Joe Chura, was inspired to start the brewery after taking a sabbatical and participating in the seventy-five hard. During that time, he realized there were so few places not centered around drinking. The taproom offers non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers in a variety of styles, along with an extensive list of programming, providing their community with even more reasons to come together.
NAPERVILLE, IL
tourcounsel.com

900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL

