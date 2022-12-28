ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdbr.com

Council: Keep better track of squatters

While aldermen praised the Springfield Fire Department for its response to the fire Saturday at the former Goodwill facility on Eleventh Street, some are frustrated with the lack of accounting of the city’s homeless. The fire is thought to be the largest in Springfield in decades. “I’m concerned,” Ald....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID

While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck

An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy