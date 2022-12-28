ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns

The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. Despite the questionable tag, there's a sense that Achiuwa will make his return Friday after almost two months sidelined with a severe ankle sprain. Raptors coach Nick Nurse had previously said Achiuwa would be back before the end of the month and his participation in practice on Wednesday suggested a return was imminent.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Grizzlies defeat Raptors 119-106

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points and six assists, while Ja Morant posted his 12th double-double of the season behind 19 points and a career-high 17 assists. Desmond Bane followed with 16 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Steven Adams posted his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and John Konchar added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. All five of the Grizzlies starters scored in double digits.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Spurs 122, Knicks 115: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a home win versus the New York Knicks, 122-115. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Romeo Langford finished with 23 points and two assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points in the win. The Spurs also snapped a three-game losing streak versus New York.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

