NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
Phoenix Suns Receive Brutal Devin Booker Injury News
The Phoenix Suns are going to have their work cut out for them in the next few weeks. That is because they are going to be without their NBA All-Star guard, Devin Booker, for at least a month as he suffered a left groin strain. At that point, Booker will...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Monty Williams says Phoenix Suns checked 'every box' before Devin Booker (groin) returned
WASHINGTON D.C. – Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out and will be re-evaluated in four weeks after straining his left groin in Sunday’s overtime loss at Denver. "You feel for Devin, but it's the nature of our business," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "It's the nature of a guy who puts...
Time to Schein: Devin Booker Out For At Least 4 Weeks With Groin Injury
Brent Stover and Gary Parrish share their thoughts on how Devin Booker's absence will impact the Phoenix Suns' championship prospects.
Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter lead Kings to wild win over Utah Jazz
Kings center Domantas Sabonis posted his 12th consecutive double-double in a wild win over the Utah Jazz.
Video: Pelicans head coach Willie Green after Pelicans 5th straight win, defeating Sixers
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a […]
Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns
The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. Despite the questionable tag, there's a sense that Achiuwa will make his return Friday after almost two months sidelined with a severe ankle sprain. Raptors coach Nick Nurse had previously said Achiuwa would be back before the end of the month and his participation in practice on Wednesday suggested a return was imminent.
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
Grizzlies defeat Raptors 119-106
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points and six assists, while Ja Morant posted his 12th double-double of the season behind 19 points and a career-high 17 assists. Desmond Bane followed with 16 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Steven Adams posted his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and John Konchar added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. All five of the Grizzlies starters scored in double digits.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA's first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Spurs 122, Knicks 115: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a home win versus the New York Knicks, 122-115. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Romeo Langford finished with 23 points and two assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points in the win. The Spurs also snapped a three-game losing streak versus New York.
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
