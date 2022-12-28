Read full article on original website
Betty C. Bradley
Born to Guss and Golda Bushong in Dayton, Ohio. Learned about Jehovah as God’s name at ten years of age in Las Vegas, Nevada where she grew up. Upon graduation, became a full-time minister preaching the ‘Good News of God’s Kingdom as Jesus commanded. Betty delighted in sharing the hope of living forever on earth in perfect conditions and welcoming our dead loved ones back in the resurrection promised by means of Jesus’ ransom sacrifice.
George West's Martin named to elite academic all-state team
George West's Thomas Martin was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association's football academic all-state elite team released recently. The Longhorns' Jake Snider earned honorable mention on the football academic all-state team. George West's Abigail Dobbs, Jordan Hendrix and Hailey Rosas were named to the volleyball academic all-state second...
Berclair Mansion offering Jan. 1 tour
A Christmas tour will be held at the Berclair Mansion at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1. No reservations are needed. Tickets are sold at the door and are $10 per person, regardless of age. Cash or check only. Photographs will not be allowed inside the mansion. All tours...
Sinton's Martinez named to Super Elite Team
Sinton's Zeriah Martinez was named to the Class 4A Girls Cross Country Super Elite Team announced recently. Martinez finished fourth in the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 4 in Round Rock with a time of 11 minutes, 43.1 seconds over the 2-mile course. Nominees for the Super Elite...
Goliad student-athletes named to academic all-state teams
Goliad's Hunter Williams and Delaney Huber were named to Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state first teams released recently. Williams was chosen to the cross country academic all-state first team while Huber was selected to the football academic all-state first team as a trainer. JP Reyes was named to...
Three Rivers' DeLeon named to academic all-state team
Three Rivers' Ava DeLeon earned honorable mention on the Texas High School Coaches Association's volleyball academic all-state team released recently. Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete’s head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.
Sinton student-athletes selected to academic all-state teams
Four Sinton players were chosen to the Texas High School Coaches Association's football academic all-state second team released recently. Thomas Barnick, Kaden McCoy, Braeden Brown and Justin Molina were named to the academic all-state second team. Sinton players Pedro Melendez, Xzavier King and Logan Dewald earned honorable mention on the team as did trainer Isabella De Los Santos.
Refugio ISD bands to perform holiday concert on Jan. 9
Refugio Independent School District will present a holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Refugio County Expo Center. The concert will feature the sixth-grade beginner band, the junior high band, the high school jazz band and the high school concert band.
Refugio's Hesseltine named to football academic all-state first team
Refugio's Caleb Hesseltine was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association's football academic all-state team released recently. Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete's head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.
