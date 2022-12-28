ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NFL Executive Makes Surprising Prediction About Zach Wilson's Future With New York Jets

By Lauren Merola
 2 days ago

After another abysmal Zach Wilson showing in Week 16, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said — whether he believes it or not — that Wilson is still a "huge part" of the team's future.

According to an NFL coordinator and executive, that may not be the case, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"I think they do everything possible to trade him — but I think they wait until maybe even the preseason or into the regular season to get his value up," an NFC executive said . "There's nothing right now that says a team wants the Zach Wilson experiment and will trade a draft pick for him. But it could be a Baker Mayfield-type situation [with the Rams], where a team has injuries at the position and needs a spot starter."

Wilson completed 8-of-19 passes for 92 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was sacked three times and, most notably, posted a QBR of 5.1

That led to Wilson being benched in favor of Chris Streveler, who was elevated off the practice squad for the matchup. Streveler accounted for 81 percent of the Jets' rushing yards, played three snaps less than Wilson and finished with a QBR of 71.1.

But still, Saleh is saying all the right things.

"We are not quitting on the young man (Wilson)," Saleh said . "We are going to do everything we can to develop him."

Developing Wilson was the goal when the Jets benched him for three weeks after the 22-year-old went 9-for-22 and threw for a measly 77 yards in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11.

The learning curve might just be too steep for Wilson in New York. The fans are over him, as was evident by the boos that rained down on MetLife Stadium in Week 16, and NFL personnel know there's little he can do to get back into the graces of Gang Green.

"[The Jets] have a major problem," an NFL coordinator said, per Fowler. "[Wilson's] confidence is shot, and he's not seeing it [on the field]. The New York fans are brutal. Maybe going somewhere else can help him get his confidence back up."

