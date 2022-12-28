ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference. Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Police arrived […]
8 News Now

2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say

Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
Fox5 KVVU

Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
Fox5 KVVU

California man accused in armed robberies of several Las Vegas stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Riverside, California, was arrested in Las Vegas Dec. 22 after he was accused of robbing several businesses with a gun, according to authorities. Jeffrey Jenkins, 45, is charged with petit larceny, burglary of a business, burglary while in possession of a firearm,...
8newsnow.com

Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
news3lv.com

One woman dead after stabbing in west valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman was found fatally stabbed in a west Las Vegas valley apartment Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers reported to the 7400 block of W. Charleston near S. Rainbow Boulevard around 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, said Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
