FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Fremont Street Experience, 2 injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is responding to a reported shooting near the Fremont Street Experience Thursday night. According to police, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg near Fremont Street and N. 4th Street. The suspect remains outstanding,...
Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference. Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Police arrived […]
8newsnow.com
Family searches for answers 1 month after Las Vegas father of 4 is killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas family is asking for help in getting any information that could lead to the arrest of a person who killed their loved one. Marco Hornsby, 39, a Las Vegas father of four children was killed in a stabbing in late November. Family searches for answers 1 month...
Washington murder suspects arrested after chase from North Las Vegas to Mesquite
Two people wanted for murder in Lacey, Washington were arrested a few miles outside of Mesquite, Nevada on Friday afternoon after a police pursuit that began in North Las Vegas.
Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Charleston, Lamb
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were involved in a shooting on Friday morning, the department confirms.
news3lv.com
Victims in deadly Fremont Street hit-and-run crash identified as New Mexico residents
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The two people involved in Wednesday's fatal hit-and-run crash near the Fremont Street Experience have been identified. 51-year-old Kristie Baxter and 44-year-old William Baxter Jr. from Hobbs, New Mexico, were identified as the victims by the Clark County Coroners Office on Friday. The coroner has...
Woman found dead with stab wound in west Las Vegas valley apartment
A woman was found dead in an apartment during a welfare check in the west Las Vegas valley.
2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say
Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
Washington homicide suspects lead North Las Vegas police on highway chase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two homicide suspects were arrested after leading North Las Vegas police and other law enforcement agencies on a vehicle chase Friday afternoon, according to police. Police in Lacy, Washington contacted North Las Vegas police for help in tracking the two suspects, NLVPD said. The suspects were found in the area of […]
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
California man accused in armed robberies of several Las Vegas stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Riverside, California, was arrested in Las Vegas Dec. 22 after he was accused of robbing several businesses with a gun, according to authorities. Jeffrey Jenkins, 45, is charged with petit larceny, burglary of a business, burglary while in possession of a firearm,...
Parents find daughter stabbed to death in Las Vegas apartment, police say
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on the 7400 block of Charleston Boulevard Wednesday night at an apartment.
8newsnow.com
Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing husband on Christmas told officers she smokes meth several times a day: police
A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her husband in a Christmas Day attempted murder told police she smokes methamphetamine several times a day, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said. Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing husband on Christmas …. A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recognize longtime department leaders during retirement ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is saying goodbye to some longtime department leaders. On Thursday, LVMPD shared some photos from a retirement celebration held for several employees. Collectively, they have all dedicated 94 years of service to the department. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
One woman dead after stabbing in west valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman was found fatally stabbed in a west Las Vegas valley apartment Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers reported to the 7400 block of W. Charleston near S. Rainbow Boulevard around 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, said Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Woman attempts to flee from hit-and-run crash that kills 2 pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas, police say
Two people were killed after attempting to cross a street in Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police. It happened at Fremont and 4th Streets just after 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas police located a man dead from gunshot wound in central valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide central of the valley, south of the strip. Police found a man deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.
Where do you park if you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest challenges on New Year’s Eve is getting around while staying safe. Where are you supposed to park if you come to celebrate on the Las Vegas Strip? Streets on the Strip will begin closing at 6 p.m. Saturday and no vehicles will be allowed by 8 p.m. […]
