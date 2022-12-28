Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton Urge ‘Thought-Provoking’ Children’s Shows at Variety’s Family Entertainment Awards: ‘They Can Handle It’
“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
George Jones, Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Reveals Reaction to ‘George And Tammy’ Showtime Series
Georgette Jones believes her parents would have approved of Showtime’s newest hit, George & Tammy. The six-part biopic officially dropped on December 4. And a new installment will play each Sunday until January 8. Georgette has already had a sneak peek at the entire series, and she believes it is a raw and true depiction of her parents’ troubled romance.
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in A Man Called Otto
The two-time Oscar winner also worked with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his character in A Man Called Otto, in theaters Dec. 25 Tom Hanks pulled out all the stops to get a role in A Man Called Otto. "For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," the two-time Oscar winner, 66, joked Monday during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Conveniently, that producer just so happens to...
Al Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson with Birthday Cake Onstage at Broadway's The Piano Lesson
The Pulp Fiction actor celebrated his 74th birthday starring in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson Samuel L. Jackson spent his 74th birthday on Broadway. The Pulp Fiction Oscar nominee is starring in the Main Stem revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where he was surprised with a cake by Rev. Al Sharpton during the show's curtain call. Sharpton is among a handful of celebrity guests to visit the Ethel Barrymore to see Samuel and the cast in the show. In recent days, The...
Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production of Sondheim’s ‘Square One’
Neither Nathan Lane nor Bernadette Peters is attached to star in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s last written musical Square One, a rep for the Angels in America and Producers star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A Twitter account using the musical’s title announced on Thursday morning that the upcoming staged production was set to star Lane opposite fellow stage icon, Peters. Reps for both actors told THR that the news was “not true,” leading to speculation that the announced production was fake. Sondheim’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' Composer Helen...
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]
10 best Hallmark Christmas movies
Our picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies include three starring Lacey Chabert.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson cut stylish looks while hitting the red carpet for the new movie A Man Called Otto
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - who were both slammed by their son Chet recently - started their week in style, cutting sharp figures at the premiere of their new movie A Man Called Otto. Hanks, 66, who stars as the title character, and his wife Wilson, 66, who produces...
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward says director Bob Clark protected the childhood of the 1983 film's young actors
"Yes, we were making a movie, but we were still kids. We weren't Hollywood kids," Ward, who played bully Scut Farkus, told Insider.
Martin Short’s Late Wife Nancy Dolman: Everything To Know About Their Marriage
Martin Short has been having a renaissance with his hit show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and a stellar hosting gig on ‘Saturday Night Live’. The Canadian comic became a household name back in the 80s on ‘SNL’ and went on to a successful movie career, with such flicks as ‘Three Amigos’ and ‘Father of the Bride’
Vince Vaughn’s Audiorama Sets ‘A Cinematic Christmas Journey’ Podcast With Peter Billingsley & Nick Schenk
EXCLUSIVE: It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. So much so that Peter Billingsley, star of A Christmas Story, is to host a new podcast celebrating the nostalgia of classic holiday films. A Cinematic Christmas Journey was co-created by Vince Vaughn, whose podcast network Audiorama, which he launched with former NFL Pro Bowlers Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil earlier this year, is producing with his Wild West Picture Show Productions. Billingsley will host with Nick Schenk. Billingsley is best known for starring as Ralphie Parker in the 1983 and is set to reprise his role in the sequel film A...
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline: Comedy Co-Stars, Marriage and Reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's decades-spanning marriage is sure to go down in Hollywood history!. The comedy co-stars met on set in 1999 before tying the knot less than a year later. Stiller and Taylor went on to build a family with their two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.
Where Is Emily’s Apartment in ‘Emily in Paris’? Fans Can Visit in Real Life
'Emily in Paris' fans can get a taste of Emily Cooper's lifestyle by visiting her apartment building in Paris, which is conveniently marked on Google Maps.
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
Former 'Take Me Out' Understudy Flies Through Snow Storm to Fill in for Jesse Williams on Broadway
Ryan Broussard, who previously was an understudy in "Take Me Out," took a flight from Canada when the Broadway revival needed him Rain, shine or snow, the show must go on! In the midst of a storm on Christmas Eve, former Take Me Out understudy Ryan Broussard, 33, flew in from Canada to take the Broadway stage and fill-in as lead Darren Lemming, a role typically performed by Jesse Williams. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mason Marzac in the show's Broadway revival, went on social media to show his...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Lasting Hollywood Romance
First married in 1988, actors, entertainers and producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have had a lasting Hollywood romance, proving that even the most ideal relationship isn't limited to what fans dream about or see projected on the big screen. (Even in the rom-coms, like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and others, that the power couple have helped produce.)
