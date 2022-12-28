ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Variety

Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton Urge ‘Thought-Provoking’ Children’s Shows at Variety’s Family Entertainment Awards: ‘They Can Handle It’

“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
People

Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in A Man Called Otto

The two-time Oscar winner also worked with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his character in A Man Called Otto, in theaters Dec. 25 Tom Hanks pulled out all the stops to get a role in A Man Called Otto. "For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," the two-time Oscar winner, 66, joked Monday during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Conveniently, that producer just so happens to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Al Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson with Birthday Cake Onstage at Broadway's The Piano Lesson

The Pulp Fiction actor celebrated his 74th birthday starring in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson Samuel L. Jackson spent his 74th birthday on Broadway. The Pulp Fiction Oscar nominee is starring in the Main Stem revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where he was surprised with a cake by Rev. Al Sharpton during the show's curtain call. Sharpton is among a handful of celebrity guests to visit the Ethel Barrymore to see Samuel and the cast in the show. In recent days, The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production of Sondheim’s ‘Square One’

Neither Nathan Lane nor Bernadette Peters is attached to star in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s last written musical Square One, a rep for the Angels in America and Producers star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A Twitter account using the musical’s title announced on Thursday morning that the upcoming staged production was set to star Lane opposite fellow stage icon, Peters. Reps for both actors told THR that the news was “not true,” leading to speculation that the announced production was fake. Sondheim’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' Composer Helen...
Deadline

Vince Vaughn’s Audiorama Sets ‘A Cinematic Christmas Journey’ Podcast With Peter Billingsley & Nick Schenk

EXCLUSIVE: It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. So much so that Peter Billingsley, star of A Christmas Story, is to host a new podcast celebrating the nostalgia of classic holiday films. A Cinematic Christmas Journey was co-created by Vince Vaughn, whose podcast network Audiorama, which he launched with former NFL Pro Bowlers Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil earlier this year, is producing with his Wild West Picture Show Productions. Billingsley will host with Nick Schenk. Billingsley is best known for starring as Ralphie Parker in the 1983 and is set to reprise his role in the sequel film A...
People

Former 'Take Me Out' Understudy Flies Through Snow Storm to Fill in for Jesse Williams on Broadway

Ryan Broussard, who previously was an understudy in "Take Me Out," took a flight from Canada when the Broadway revival needed him Rain, shine or snow, the show must go on!  In the midst of a storm on Christmas Eve, former Take Me Out understudy Ryan Broussard, 33, flew in from Canada to take the Broadway stage and fill-in as lead Darren Lemming, a role typically performed by Jesse Williams.  Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mason Marzac in the show's Broadway revival, went on social media to show his...
ETOnline.com

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Lasting Hollywood Romance

First married in 1988, actors, entertainers and producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have had a lasting Hollywood romance, proving that even the most ideal relationship isn't limited to what fans dream about or see projected on the big screen. (Even in the rom-coms, like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and others, that the power couple have helped produce.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy