Scoot Henderson puts up 20 points for Ignite in return from 11-game absence

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Scoot Henderson returned from a lengthy absence on Tuesday and hit a clutch shot late to lead the NBA G League Ignite to an overtime win over the Ontario Clippers.

Henderson produced 20 points, five assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes in the 114-108 victory. He shot 8-of-15 from the field and registered his fifth 20-point game of the season with the performance, his first since suffering a concussion and nasal fracture on Nov. 18.

The 18-year-old recorded 15 points in the second half, and hit a clutch floater with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. He had two points and two assists in the extra session to help the Ignite to victory at The Dollar Loan Center.

Henderson was placed in the concussion protocol and missed the past 11 games with the Ignite due to the injuries suffered last month. Players must pass certain benchmarks following head injuries prior to gaining clearance to return.

The 6-foot-2 guard is projected to be the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft next year behind French center Victor Wembanyama. He has been electric on the court this season and is highly touted for his ability to score from virtually all over the court.

Henderson is averaging 21 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals on 47.1% shooting from 3-point range in seven games. He is 33rd in the G League in scoring and dished out a season-high 16 assists on Nov. 12 versus Santa Cruz.

