Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Briumvi to Treat Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Briumvi (ublituximab), a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary-progressive MS. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS,...
NASDAQ
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug
TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX announced that the FDA has approved its anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease. Following the FDA nod, Briumvi became the first and...
Freethink
New antibody therapy works for 73% of multiple myeloma patients
Researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have presented results of a new antibody-based therapy for blood cancer — and the results are very good. The therapy, which uses a specific type of antibody, was successful in eliminating or reducing markers...
physiciansweekly.com
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Epstein-Barr Virus is a Risk Factor for Major Depression, Longitudinal Study Finds
As one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide, major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.
Sunlenca® (lenacapavir) Receives FDA Approval as a First-in-Class, Twice-Yearly Treatment Option for People Living With Multi-Drug Resistant HIV
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Sunlenca ® (lenacapavir), in combination with other antiretroviral(s) (ARV), has been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection. Sunlenca has a multi-stage mechanism of action distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents and no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes. Sunlenca offers a new, twice-yearly treatment option for adults with HIV that is not adequately controlled by their current treatment regimen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005541/en/ Sunlenca Packaging (Photo: Business Wire)
Deadly fentanyl hybrids and substitutes could fuel 2023’s opioid crisis
The drug trade continues to evolve, and the U.S. must continue to evolve with it.
targetedonc.com
Managing Infections During Bispecific Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses the incidence and management of infections in patients receiving teclistamab-cqyv or other bispecific agents for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discusses the incidence and management of infections...
findingfarina.com
What’s the Main Difference Between THC and THCA? Are They Legal?
THC and THCA are wildly different versions of the exact same molecule. THCA prefers living in raw and freshly harvested plants and doesn’t do well in heat, light, and dry conditions. THC, on the other hand, flourishes in mature cannabis and thrives in environmental uncertainty. These estranged twins also have distinct therapeutic uses and legal limitations.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
targetedonc.com
New HER2-Low Subgroup Expands Utility of HER2-Targeted Therapies
New clinical trial data have shown that patients with IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH– disease, but no ERBB2 amplification, could still benefit from HER2 targeted therapies. One of the biggest shifts in the oncology field from the past year was the introduction of HER2-low into clinical practice. Patients with breast cancer have typically been divided by subtype according to HER2 positivity or negativity, but emerging evidence suggests that there is now room and treatment options available for a third group of patients that was previously ignored, those characterized with HER2-low disease.
MedicalXpress
First test of anti-cancer agent PAC-1 in human clinical trials shows promise
A phase I clinical trial of PAC-1, a drug that spurs programmed cell death in cancer cells, found only minor side effects in patients with end-stage cancers. The drug stalled the growth of tumors in the five people in the trial with neuroendocrine cancers and reduced tumor size in two of those patients. It also showed some therapeutic activity against sarcomas, scientists and clinicians report in the British Journal of Cancer.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Healthline
Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety
MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
Stem Cell Therapy May Slow MS Better Than Meds: Study
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new study is adding to evidence that people with multiple sclerosis can benefit from a type of stem cell transplant -- including some patients who are in a more advanced phase of the disease. The research is the latest look at a potential alternative treatment for some patients with MS -- using their own blood stem cells to try to reboot their faulty immune systems. ...
freightwaves.com
Prep drug and alcohol testing programs for 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, many carriers may be conducting end-of-the-year reviews on various aspects of their organizations. What worked in 2022? What needs some fine-tuning? And does anything need an overhaul?. In January 2020, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) officially launched its Commercial Driver’s License Drug...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED
According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
Comments / 0