cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
korncountry.com
City of Columbus trash collections again delayed a day next week
COLUMBUS, Ind. – City of Columbus offices, including Columbus City Utilities, are closed and employees are getting four days off this New Year’s weekend. Government buildings will not be open on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2. Trash is being picked up on Friday, December 30, and...
korncountry.com
JCPL White River Branch open with reduced services due to pipe breaks
GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Johnson County Library (JCPL) remains open with reduced services after several water breaks at the White River Branch. The water damage is in the adult/non-fiction, media and teen collections portion, so those areas remain closed. The children’s department is open and patrons can still come pick up their holds.
Columbus mall permanently closing, months after being marked ‘public nuisance’
“Immediate action must be taken to bring the property into compliance, and that begins with property owners stepping up to make improvements,” Klein said.
Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say
INDIANAPOLIS — Officials said the sale of a troubled Indianapolis apartment complex had closed as of Thursday. Earlier in 2022, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits against the property owners. The owners of the complex owed Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents having paid their monthly utility bills.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
Woman drives from Houston to Muncie in time to see sick mom after canceled Southwest flight
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Texas woman is finally in Muncie with her mother, three days after her Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Indianapolis was canceled. After spending hours stranded at Houston Hobby Airport, Melissa Clark decided to get in a car and drive from Houston to Muncie. "I...
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
cwcolumbus.com
Recent arrest warrant considered "low priority" on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of abducting five-month-old twins in Columbus and sparking a statewide Amber Alert heads back to an Indianapolis courtroom Thursday. Nalah Jackson was arrested in Indiana last week after police say she kidnapped Kason and Kyair Thomas while stealing their mother's car. Those...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
bcdemocrat.com
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
Crews battle building fire on East Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters worked for more than an hour Wednesday morning to knock down a building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Crews responded to the fire at a vacant commercial building in the 2400 block of East Washington Street, just west of South Rural Street, shortly before 4 a.m., finding heavy smoke and fire.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash
Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.
