ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
korncountry.com

City of Columbus trash collections again delayed a day next week

COLUMBUS, Ind. – City of Columbus offices, including Columbus City Utilities, are closed and employees are getting four days off this New Year’s weekend. Government buildings will not be open on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2. Trash is being picked up on Friday, December 30, and...
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

JCPL White River Branch open with reduced services due to pipe breaks

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Johnson County Library (JCPL) remains open with reduced services after several water breaks at the White River Branch. The water damage is in the adult/non-fiction, media and teen collections portion, so those areas remain closed. The children’s department is open and patrons can still come pick up their holds.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials said the sale of a troubled Indianapolis apartment complex had closed as of Thursday. Earlier in 2022, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits against the property owners. The owners of the complex owed Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents having paid their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
unioncountydailydigital.com

Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site

MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount

Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Crews battle building fire on East Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters worked for more than an hour Wednesday morning to knock down a building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Crews responded to the fire at a vacant commercial building in the 2400 block of East Washington Street, just west of South Rural Street, shortly before 4 a.m., finding heavy smoke and fire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy