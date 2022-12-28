ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect in shooting outside Mitchell’s accepts plea agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A plea agreement is in place for a man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar this past August. Jaleen Willis, 23, recently accepted the terms of the plea agreement, and it will...
MITCHELL, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man was parked in his grandmother's driveway when he was shot by officers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shot and wounded a man who was parked in the driveway of his grandmother's near northeast side house early Saturday. According to IMPD, the grandmother called police just after 4 a.m. to report a suspicious car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street and she said she didn't know who it was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant

Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.When officers arrived they found 34-year-old Justin Hall of Madison, Indiana dead in the parking lot. The two men being charged, Christian Kennedy, 21, and Matthew Redd, 36, were still on the scene and immediately detained, according to police. Police said that all three men had arrived to the parking lot where the shooting happened just prior. They then became involved in an altercation that led to Hall being shot and killed, police said. Investigators said they do not believe the incident was related to the business, Madison Precision, and that it was not random. They said there is no threat to the public. Kennedy and Redd are both charged with murder and will be appearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court once formal charges are filed by the prosecutor’s office. Police said that the investigation is still ongoing and that Hall’s family has been notified.
MADISON, IN
WISH-TV

Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

New Castle prison guard charged, accused of punching handcuffed inmate in face

NEW CASTLE, IND. — A New Castle Correctional Facility guard was charged with battery and misconduct after he allegedly punched a handcuffed inmate in the face. According to an internal affairs investigation conducted by the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC), correctional officer Samual Moore, 27, used excessive force when escorting a prisoner to a medical […]
NEW CASTLE, IN
wbiw.com

Preteen runs away and faces criminal charges after having violent meltdowns

BEDFORD – A preteen faces criminal charges following two incidents on Tuesday, December 27th. The first incident happened at 2:10 p.m. when his mother had taken him to the Lawrence County Health Department on Mitchell Road to get the required school immunizations. The 12-year-old male had a “meltdown” in the office when he learned he was getting shots and left the building without permission. His mother requested that he be charged with being a runway.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into what led up to a child being shot inside her eastside home Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night IMPD arrived at E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house. ”I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after three juveniles were caught consuming alcoholic beverages

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. According to a probable cause affidavit, on December 16th at 11:57 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called to 1707 24th Street to assist Lawrence County Probation in reference to three juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages in the home.
BEDFORD, IN

