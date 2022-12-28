10 best New Orleans Saints PFF player grades on the season so far, offense

We’re on to Week 17, and the New Orleans Saints are hanging on by a thread. A loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will end their playoff aspirations. But the Saints are playing meaningful games in late December, so that’s something to feel grateful for. And there are some individual performances that have made a big impact for the team this season. To best reflect those players who have been on the field for most of the season, we’re limiting our pool to those who have played at least 200 snaps.

With that said, here a couple of honorable mentions who didn’t qualify for the snaps restriction:

WR Michael Thomas (77.3 grade on 136 snaps)

OT Trevor Penning (76.5 grade on 60 snaps)

And with that said, here are the highest graded Saints players on offense going into Week 17’s game: