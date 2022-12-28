ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

10 best New Orleans Saints PFF player grades on the season so far, offense

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329Aby_0jwpVNM900

We’re on to Week 17, and the New Orleans Saints are hanging on by a thread. A loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will end their playoff aspirations. But the Saints are playing meaningful games in late December, so that’s something to feel grateful for. And there are some individual performances that have made a big impact for the team this season. To best reflect those players who have been on the field for most of the season, we’re limiting our pool to those who have played at least 200 snaps.

With that said, here a couple of honorable mentions who didn’t qualify for the snaps restriction:

  • WR Michael Thomas (77.3 grade on 136 snaps)
  • OT Trevor Penning (76.5 grade on 60 snaps)

And with that said, here are the highest graded Saints players on offense going into Week 17’s game:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQyFj_0jwpVNM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HjpM_0jwpVNM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YA6z8_0jwpVNM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4wms_0jwpVNM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eph0t_0jwpVNM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCG1B_0jwpVNM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEwos_0jwpVNM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHbyZ_0jwpVNM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3Jq5_0jwpVNM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2byb_0jwpVNM900

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers tie Raiders on Brock Purdy TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers didn’t face much resistance on their first offensive series Sunday. Christian McCaffrey did a lion’s share of the work on the eight-play, 67-yard drive. He carried the ball three times for 53 yards, and his 37-yard dash set the 49ers up with a first-and-goal at the 1. Two plays later it was Brock Purdy finding a wide open Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown to tie the game at 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles face must win scenario for No. 1 seed in Week 18 after disastrous loss to Saints

NFL seasons can fall apart in a hurry and the Eagles are now facing a must-win scenario in Week 18 after a disastrous 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday. Returning home to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time in three weeks, quarterback Gardner Minshew was sacked six times on the afternoon, and went 18-32 passing for 274 yards, one touchdown, and one interception that was returned for a touchdown in the loss.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Evans makes more history with huge performance vs. Panthers

The 2022 season hasn’t gone as expected for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, but one thing they can always count on is Mike Evans putting up historic numbers. Evans entered Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers just 83 yards away from his ninth straight 1,000-yard season, already the NFL record to start a player’s career. He quickly eclipsed that mark in the second quarter on a 63-yard touchdown catch from Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy ties 49ers rookie record for TD passes

Brock Purdy only needed two drives to tie the 49ers record for touchdown passes by a rookie. His 10th TD pass of the year came on a third-and-goal in the second quarter vs. the Raiders. He rolled out left to avoid pressure, then found tight end George Kittle cruising toward the back pylon. The TD put the 49ers up 14-10 and capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive for San Francisco. The TD catch extended Kittle’s new career-high to nine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy