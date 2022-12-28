ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired

Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either that news was broken to the players by members of the organization, or it's all theoretical and just a belief that the guys in the locker room can see the writing on the wall.
Yardbarker

QB Lamar Jackson missing another game should concern Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled out starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning Tyler Huntley will start his fourth consecutive game. Along with missing each of the past three games, Jackson has not even practiced since injuring his knee against the Denver Broncos in...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired

After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday. Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team. Barry previously worked as an assistant...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl

ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Josh Allen excited to face Logan Wilson, swap jerseys after Buffalo-Cincinnati game Monday

Interviewed during Friday's Barstool Sports broadcast of the Arizona Bowl between Ohio and Wyoming, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he's looking forward to facing Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson for the first time in an NFL game, and swapping jerseys after the Monday Night Football showdown. Allen and Wilson were teammates at...
CINCINNATI, OH
RavenCountry

Samuel Njoku: Ravens Have Much At Stake Against Steelers in Week 17

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens enter the final two games of the regular season with a huge question mark at the most important position in all of professional sports. Lamar Jackson missed his third straight game in Week 16 against the Falcons as he continues to recover from a PCL strain. Baltimore was able to overcome his absence and secure a playoff berth.
BALTIMORE, MD

