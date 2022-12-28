ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Playoff Scenarios, Tomlin Tuesday, Week 16 All-22 Recap, Listener Questions, & More

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Steeler Joshua Dobbs expected to start for Titans on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday.Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.The Titans (7-8) already had declared Tannehill out Wednesday for Thursday night's game with the Dallas Cowboys. For Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season, Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired

Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either that news was broken to the players by members of the organization, or it's all theoretical and just a belief that the guys in the locker room can see the writing on the wall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy