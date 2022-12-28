The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Playoff Scenarios, Tomlin Tuesday, Week 16 All-22 Recap, Listener Questions, & More

Read full article on original website
Steelers finally doing the right thing with Matt Canada: Here’s who should replace him
The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly move on from Matt Canada after the regular season, acknowledging what fans have known since Week 1. Matt Canada’s trajectory is an incredible one. How can a man who consistently fails when in power continue to move up the coaching food chain? It’s all about who you know.
Report: Former Browns, Steelers QB set to start on TNF
The start will come against the Dallas Cowboys eight days after he was signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Week 17: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Ravens are favored by 2.5 points (SI Sportsbook) Television: NBC Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) Stream: Fubo TV. Series History. The Steelers lead the all-time...
Former Steeler Joshua Dobbs expected to start for Titans on Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday.Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.The Titans (7-8) already had declared Tannehill out Wednesday for Thursday night's game with the Dallas Cowboys. For Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season, Tennessee...
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Is Mike Tomlin just Marvin Lewis 2.0?
For years it was Steelers fans that would enjoy the woes of Bengals fans and then coach Marvin Lewis. A little over a decade ago Lewis and the Bengals won 58 games and were 0-5 in the playoffs.
Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired
Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either that news was broken to the players by members of the organization, or it's all theoretical and just a belief that the guys in the locker room can see the writing on the wall.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The NFL has named Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16. This comes after a huge performance by Heyward in the Steelers 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve. Heyward finished the game with seven tackles, two sacks,...
Steelers Cut Injury Report to Three Players
The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18 injury report drops from eight to three.
Steelers Rule Out Tre Norwood, List Two Players Questionable
The Pittsburgh Steelers will evaluate two players before the Ravens game.
