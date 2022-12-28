Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk
A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Louisiana Residents Search for Unclaimed Cash in 48 Other States
Just one click of your mouse allows you to search the databases of 48 other states for unclaimed cash that may still be owed to you.
magnoliareporter.com
Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line
Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
When she was pregnant, Kaitlyn Joshua struggled to get medical care — and answers — in post-Roe Louisiana, where abortion is banned.
NOLA.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana. Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported the first suspected case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) for the 2022-23 hunting season to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wbrz.com
Louisiana planning another one-of-a-kind float for annual Rose Parade in California
PASADENA, Ca. - Louisiana is gearing up for its return in California's 134th Rose Parade to ring in the new year. Louisiana is back in the annual celebration with another show-stopping float, a massive recreation of a riverboat covered in roses. "Incredible work goes into this, and we're very proud...
NOLA.com
Here are 10 interesting Louisiana stories from 2022 that you may have forgotten
And it's is easy to remember some of the big stories, like that Arabi was struck by two tornadoes, a Louisiana hospital denied a woman the abortion of her fetus without a skull and the Mississippi River dried out to reveal hidden treasures. Here are 10 interesting, odd or compelling...
WAFB.com
What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban
What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search for the four missing passengers involved in an...
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
NOLA.com
Letters: What happened to Louisiana students? Governor should appoint task force
In the 1960s and ‘70s I taught high school youth and loved it. I adored my students, and my students, for the most part, adored me. When I taught in Louisiana, they answered me with “Yes, ma’am” or “No, ma’am.”. When I taught in...
WDSU
Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat
NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
