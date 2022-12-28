ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line

Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban

What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search for the four missing passengers involved in an...
LOUISIANA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat

NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
LOUISIANA STATE
1063radiolafayette.com

Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State

In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother

METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy