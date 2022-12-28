Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers Week 17 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a 6-9 team vs. a 7-8 team. Yet somehow, it is a crucial NFC South matchup with major playoff ramifications. With that as the backdrop for Panthers-Buccaneers, let’s make some bold Week 17 Panthers predictions. The Panthers’...
Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle says the players want Steve Wilks as their next head coach
The Carolina Panthers look like a different team under Steve Wilks. Sam Darnold is playing lights out right now and let’s face it the Panthers are winning. The Panthers made Steve Wilks their interim head coach and now the players are backing him and want him to be the head coach.
How the Panthers’ offense is breaking records and rushing toward a division title
A surging offense has Carolina closing in on the NFC South title. What led to the upswing?
Arizona Cardinals Making Another Quarterback Change
The Cardinals will be starting their fourth different quarterback this season. Moments ago, Kliff Kingsbury announced that David Blough will start against the Falcons. Kyler Murray began this season as Arizona's starter. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL earlier this month. Colt McCoy took over for Murray since he was...
Yardbarker
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Reveals Real Thoughts On Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings are not your normal dominant 12-3 team. Their losses have been in blowout fashion and their victories are almost all nail-biters, leading to some trepidation when discussing the team this season. Most of the stats point to a team closer to being .500 than one that ran...
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Panthers-Buccaneers
With all the drama that has happened thus far this season, the playoffs are shaping up to be eventful and full of toss-up games. One thing you can count on is that health will play an important role. Would the Eagles have beaten the Cowboys with Jalen Hurts in the lineup? Would the Rams have been eliminated from the postseason if they weren't the most banged-up team through the season, according to the ThePredictors.com BUS rankings to this point? If the Packers weren't third in BUS ranking health, would they still be in contention for the playoffs?
FOX Sports
Panthers-Buccaneers 'essentially a playoff game' with NFC South title on the line
So much of the Carolina Panthers' surprising charge to playoff contention has been their dominant running attack, and as they go to Tampa on Sunday with the NFC South title hanging in the balance, the Buccaneers have a major challenge to keep that ground game in check. "You've got to...
