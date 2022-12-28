With all the drama that has happened thus far this season, the playoffs are shaping up to be eventful and full of toss-up games. One thing you can count on is that health will play an important role. Would the Eagles have beaten the Cowboys with Jalen Hurts in the lineup? Would the Rams have been eliminated from the postseason if they weren't the most banged-up team through the season, according to the ThePredictors.com BUS rankings to this point? If the Packers weren't third in BUS ranking health, would they still be in contention for the playoffs?

