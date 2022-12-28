ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Making Another Quarterback Change

The Cardinals will be starting their fourth different quarterback this season. Moments ago, Kliff Kingsbury announced that David Blough will start against the Falcons. Kyler Murray began this season as Arizona's starter. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL earlier this month. Colt McCoy took over for Murray since he was...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Reveals Real Thoughts On Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings are not your normal dominant 12-3 team. Their losses have been in blowout fashion and their victories are almost all nail-biters, leading to some trepidation when discussing the team this season. Most of the stats point to a team closer to being .500 than one that ran...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Panthers-Buccaneers

With all the drama that has happened thus far this season, the playoffs are shaping up to be eventful and full of toss-up games. One thing you can count on is that health will play an important role. Would the Eagles have beaten the Cowboys with Jalen Hurts in the lineup? Would the Rams have been eliminated from the postseason if they weren't the most banged-up team through the season, according to the ThePredictors.com BUS rankings to this point? If the Packers weren't third in BUS ranking health, would they still be in contention for the playoffs?
WASHINGTON STATE

