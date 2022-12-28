Read full article on original website
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
KNOE TV8
West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department (OPFD) responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe. Firefights found an unresponsive man near the back door of the home. OPFD says the victim...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One arrested in Christmas morning disturbance
Ruston Police arrested a 30-year-old man Christmas morning following a domestic disturbance. Officers responded to an Eastland Avenue residence at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim alleged Mark Anthony Clark pushed her twice during an altercation. She said an argument began in the living room but escalated in her bedroom when she attempted to get away from Clark.
KPLC TV
Monroe Police mourn death of officer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department announced the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard on Dec. 29, 2022. Corporal Stoddard’s death occurred while off-duty. Stoddard served Monroe citizens for over five years. Vic Zordan, Monroe Chief of Police says, “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department...
KNOE TV8
2 dead in Winnsboro house fire
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: State Fire Marshal deputies have closed their investigation of this case. Shane Scott, spokesperson for the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office says, “official identification and cause of death are pending with our office, but we believe the victims to be Harold Peoples, 71, and his daughter Lea Ann Peoples, 38, both of Winnsboro.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
One killed in Christmas morning Waffle House shooting
A Ruston man has died after being shot during a disturbance at a local restaurant. According to Ruston Police, Germil Deantonious Rhone, 30, of Ruston, was shot during an altercation at the Waffle House on the Farmerville Highway (La. 33) about 3:00 a.m. Christmas morning. Before officers could reach the...
deltadailynews.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Shooting
On Monday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1400 block of West Ollie Circle in reference to shots being fired in the area. Once on scene, officers were notified about shots being fired into a nearby occupied residence. There were four other suspects arrested in this case along with Jamarcus Correll. Correll was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he awaits his initial court appearance.
KNOE TV8
Monroe police arrest man accused of attempted murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has taken into custody a suspect who is accused of a shooting that took place on Dec. 19, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting on Dec. 19 on the 1300 Block of S. 7th St. in Monroe. Officials say one adult man was shot and taken to a hospital.
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
Louisiana man arrested; allegedly provided false report to police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address for a 911 call. According to the deputy, 43-year-old Jason Stutts allegedly stated that he thought his friend and neighbor had been shot. According to reports, Stutts allegedly heard […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious activity leads to arrest
A Minden man was arrested early Monday morning after his alleged suspicious behavior was spotted by Ruston Police. About 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, the owner of a Farmerville Highway business reported a man had pulled open the doors to her closed business and stuck his head inside to look around. The owner said the business was obviously closed but was left unlocked while she left briefly.
City of Eudora enforces curfew due to community violence
A city in Chicot County is now under curfew in an effort to curb recent violence in the community.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man produces gun during alleged shoplifting
A Ruston man was arrested last week after he allegedly produced a pistol during a shoplifting incident. Ruston police officers were dispatched to the USA Travel Plaza on La. Highway 33 about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The clerk told officers he saw Ladevin Patterson, 30, conceal merchandise in his pocket before leaving the store without paying. The clerk followed Patterson outside and told him to return the merchandise or he would be forced to call police.
WLBT
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
vicksburgnews.com
Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
Monroe man threatens store clerk with knife at Now Save; suspect taken into custody
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a Now Save on Martin Luther King Drive in reference to an armed robbery. The store clerk reported to officers that a Black male, later identified as 48-year-old Perry Divers, entered the store carrying a large knife. The suspect was […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop yields stolen gun
Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Ruston man last Tuesday after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. Nicholas D. Moore, 30, of Ruston was stopped for failure to signal a turn from the service road on to North Vienna Street. During the course of the stop, Moore was asked if he had any firearms inside the vehicle. He hesitated and looked down to his right and said no.
KNOE TV8
Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
vicksburgnews.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on a chase
One man is in custody after leading sheriff deputies on a chase in Vicksburg. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace reported deputies witnessed a vehicle run through a red light at Adams and Clay Street where he almost hit another vehicle. Deputies chased him all the way to Frontage Road where...
