“THE MEASURE OF WHO WE ARE IS WHAT WE DO WITH WHAT WE HAVE” – VINCE LOMBARDI. That is my favorite quote. All of us look back on our life and wonder if what we have done has been purposeful, and have we done the best we could with what we had? In everything I have done I have tried to do it to the best of my ability. That is how my brother Dan, and I were raised, if it was worth doing, do it the best you could. Now that I am ending this chapter in my life, I look back and realize I’ve been fortunate to accomplish what I have. Was it my best? I’d like to think there is nothing I would do different, and I leave happy with my life to this point and look forward to what’s next.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO