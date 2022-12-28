ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcanum, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Advocate

Versailles wrestling takes fifth in GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament

VANDALIA — After two days of wrestling on Dec. 27-28, Versailles High School finished fifth in their division at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at the Butler Student Activity Center. A total of 64 schools and over 600 wrestlers competed in the competition. Six Versailles wrestlers...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Fourth quarter push gives Tri-Village championship win in home tournament

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village High School boys basketball team defeated Eaton High School to win the Patriot Holiday Classic on Dec. 30, 54-39. The win gave head coach Josh Sagester his 300th career win at Tri-Village. He said he wouldn’t have been able to reach that mark if it wasn’t for the players and the parents that have bought into what he is doing for this program.
NEW MADISON, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles boys basketball snags road win over Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Versailles High School boys basketball team defeated Greenville High School, 59-47, on Dec. 29 on the road. Tigers head coach Travis Swank said he was overall happy with his team’s performance. His team crashed the offensive glass throughout the game to keep a comfortable lead over the Green Wave.
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Franklin Monroe boys basketball defend The Hangar in tournament game

ARCANUM — The Jets defended their home court in the Jet Holiday Tournament as they defeated Mechanicsburg High School, 64-51, on Dec. 28. Franklin Monroe had a double-digit lead heading into the last couple of minutes of the fourth quarter. Mechanicsburg started to mount a small comeback to get back within single digits.
PITSBURG, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie 3 pointers help crush Botkins

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog drives around Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer attempts a layup as Botkins’ Collin Doseck defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie defeated Botkins 56 – 21. Fort Loramie made 10 3-pointers. Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie with 23 points.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles girls’ basketball roars past Botkins at home

VERSAILLES — The Lady Tigers won six games last season. On Dec. 27 against Botkins High School, the Versailles High School girls’ basketball team picked up their fifth win of the season with a 55-32 victory at home. Head coach Tracy White said the team picked up a...
VERSAILLES, OH
Lima News

Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent

When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
LIMA, OH
brookvillestar.net

A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE: William R. Sanford

BROOKVILLE — In July 1922, William R. Sanford announced his retirement and sold his interest in the Sanford & Marshall Drug Store to H. B. Marshall and H.B. Smith. The new firm name became Marshall & Smith. Mr. Sanford entered the drug store business in partnership with Rev. C.A....
BROOKVILLE, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Peffly honored on retirement

GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Walt Peffly. Peffly is a Preble County resident and has been a professional truck driver for over 46 years. His driving career started the day of his high school graduation in 1976 when he took his first load that evening bound for Portland, Oregon. In November of 1982 he joined Carl Akey/Nutrition Transportation Services in Lewisburg, and continued on when Trans Alliance acquired the NTS fleet in 2013. He has driven 6 million-plus accident-free miles over the years, and was always a consistent top performer in the company’s safety program, TA officials said in a press release last week.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Blackhawks lose holiday tournament game to Brookville

ARCANUM — The Mississinawa Valley High School boys basketball team lost their first tournament game in the Jet Holiday Tournament at Franklin Monroe, 66-39, to Brookville High School on Dec. 28. The Blackhawks faced foul trouble right from the start. As the game went on, the team started to...
BROOKVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Stegall issues farewell awards

“THE MEASURE OF WHO WE ARE IS WHAT WE DO WITH WHAT WE HAVE” – VINCE LOMBARDI. That is my favorite quote. All of us look back on our life and wonder if what we have done has been purposeful, and have we done the best we could with what we had? In everything I have done I have tried to do it to the best of my ability. That is how my brother Dan, and I were raised, if it was worth doing, do it the best you could. Now that I am ending this chapter in my life, I look back and realize I’ve been fortunate to accomplish what I have. Was it my best? I’d like to think there is nothing I would do different, and I leave happy with my life to this point and look forward to what’s next.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting followed by a regular monthly board meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Darke Co. ESC meeting. GREENVILLE...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

New pizza shop coming to Bellbrook

Gionino’s Pizzeria, a franchise with two locations in the Dayton area, is expanding to Bellbrook. Franchise owner Tony Clark told Dayton.com he recently signed the lease for his third location at 4447 W. Franklin St. (Ohio 725) at Wilmington Pike. The pizzeria is located in the same shopping center as Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar, which opened in late October.
BELLBROOK, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood

After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Wahlburgers to open Thursday at Dayton racino

Wahlburgers, known for its famous burgers topped with a signature sauce, is opening Thursday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway. This will be the first Wahlburgers in the Dayton area. Wahlburgers is also located in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus. “It’s exciting,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy