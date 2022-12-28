Adoree’ Jackson’s practice return looking like crucial boost to Giants’ defense

Adoree’ Jackson, the top cornerback on a Giants team about to play a win-and-in game on Sunday against the Colts to get into the playoffs for the first time in six years, took a step forward on Wednesday, a turn of events that could be a boon to the Giants’ defense.

Jackson returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, the first time he has taken the field with his teammates since suffering a sprained knee back on Nov. 20.

Jackson was injured while returning a punt in a 31-18 loss to the Lions at MetLife Stadium. The sprained medial collateral ligament has kept him out of the past five games. The Giants lost three of them, won one of them, and tied another. Jackson’s absence has put a strain on the back end of the defense, leaving Fabian Moreau as the No. 1 cornerback and necessitating having Nick McCloud and Darnay Holmes on the field for extended playing time.

In the early stages of practice, Jackson moved well inside the field house before the defensive backs went to work on individual drills outside.

Adoree’ Jackson at Giants practice on Dec. 22, 2022. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Another positive development for the defense: Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was able to practice on a limited basis. Ojulari was forced out of the Christmas Eve loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis with a sprained ankle, rolling the ankle after sacking Kirk Cousins. Ojulari likened it to a basketball-type of sprained ankle. The X-rays of the ankle came back negative and getting Ojulari back on the field so quickly makes him at least an option to be able to play against the Colts. Ojulari has had a rough time getting on and staying on the field this season but in six games he has 5.5 sacks.

Two players who will not play against the Colts: Safety Xavier McKinney and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux. McKinney, on the non-football injury list recovering from broken fingers on his left hand, is not yet ready to return to practice. He could be seen running sprints inside the field house and, off to the side, he caught tennis balls from a trainer, which is a sign of some progress.

Azeez Ojulari working out with Kayvon Thibodeaux at Giants practice on Dec. 22, 2022. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Lemieux (toe) was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Lemieux missed the first nine games with a toe injury, returned in Week 10 to start against the Lions, re-injured the toe, and has not been on the field since.