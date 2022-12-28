ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

Rose Parade float preparations underway

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8QDA_0jwpSCXX00

Rose Parade float volunteers working around the clock 02:35

The iconic Rose Parade is 4 days away and volunteers are working around the clock decorating the floats.

The roses and flowers have arrived at the Fiesta Floats Parade warehouse in Irwindale where hundreds of volunteers putting the floral master pieces together.

"Over in our floral department there are teams of volunteers putting together these lavish arrangements preparing the roses that will be going on the floats," said Stefan Pollack, Fiesta Parade Floats.

There is also a lot of dry material being used including coconut seeds and other various materials to complete the intricate work.

Volunteer groups participating include Kaiser Permanete, city of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Donate Life, Claremont McKenna College, Louisiana Office of Tourism and the Building Industry Association of Southern California.

This year there will be four types of float entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries.

The Rose Parade will be traveling 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard and it will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 2nd.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Volunteers hard at work to finish floats ahead of 2023 Rose Parade

With just days until the 2023 Rose Parade, organizers and volunteers are hard at work in Pasadena, putting the finishing touches on the elaborate florally-decorated floats. The 134-year-old tradition continues its historic run on Monday, January 2, instead of its traditional spot on New Year's Day, due to that day falling on a Sunday this year. Float leaders and designers plan each float down to the most minute details, every square inch of which is a piece of art to the volunteers who help finish the floats every year. A unique aspect of the Rose Parade, which sets it apart from so many...
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Torrance Rose Float Association asks for more volunteers ahead of parade

IRWINDALE, Calif. — The 2023 Tournament of Roses is just days away, but the Torrance Rose Float Association says you still have time to sign up for volunteer decorating shifts at Fiesta Parade Floats. This year, especially, the float makers say they could use extra help. Upcoming decorating days...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

P-22 'celebration of life' memorial scheduled for February

A "celebration of life" for famed Southland mountain lion P-22 will be held at the Greek Theatre in February, honoring the cat who made Griffith Park his home and became the face of the endangered Southern California lion population.The free event is scheduled for noon on Feb. 4, according to the theater's website. Tickets will be required, but details about their distribution have not yet been announced.The lion was euthanized Dec. 17 after being examined by wildlife officials who captured the cat following recent signs of distress, including a series of attacks on pet dogs in the area.The two-hour event is expected to include musical performances, dancing and food, according to the theater.More information is expected to be released in coming days through the Greek Theatre and at savelacougars.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

First-ever deaf Rose Parade Princess lives out her childhood dream

As Lawry's Restaurant hosts its annual feast for competitors in this year's Rose Bowl, Salia Baligh stands to the side along with the rest of the Tournament of Roses Royal Court welcoming the opposing teams."I'm deaf in my right ear and I'm hard of hearing in my left ear," Baligh said. Born with a birth defect giving her no ear canals or ear drums, Baligh became the first member of the deaf community to be a Rose Parade Princess. "Being born and raised in Pasadena, it's every girl's dream," she said. However, after undergoing two failed surgeries Baligh thought her dream of becoming...
PASADENA, CA
travellens.co

14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA

Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

Winter gardening pro tips; take root and prune

Home gardening is one of those pandemic-era hobbies that really took off, and this wintery weather may leave many wondering the best ways to tend their gardens.Gary Matsuoka of Laguna Hills Nursery in Santa Ana said winter is the time to prune fruit trees and to plant root crops like carrots, beats and radishes -- and leafy greens. Rose bushes should wait for pruning. Matsuoka said rain can cause diseases for roses, so it's best to just wait for the spring, when the leaves fall off. For tropical plants that thrive in warmer weather, if they are potted, move them indoors....
SANTA ANA, CA
macaronikid.com

New Year's Events In and Around Upland, Claremont & La Verne

Looking for kid-friendly New Year's Eve events in our area? We've got your list of Dec. 31 family-friendly events happening in and around, along with New Year's Day fun too!. Do you know of a family-friendly New Year's Eve or New Year's Day in and around Upland/Claremont/La Verne that isn't listed here? Please submit your event HERE, and we will add it to our list!
UPLAND, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Say goodbye to 2022 and kick off 2023 on a high note at one of Southern California’s many parties. And don’t forget about to check out the bands, horses and floats that will appear at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. Dec. 30. Bandfest. Robinson Stadium at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Birdwatchers flock to Cypress to sneak a peek at rare snowy owl

Birdwatchers flocked to Cypress to catch a glimpse of a rare sight, as a snowy owl made a pit stop in one neighborhood on Wednesday. Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less then 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. "I consider it an honor to be able to see the bird," said Rob Young, who works with Santa Ana River Wildlife, just one of the many people who gathered in the Cypress neighborhood to admire the majestic bird. "Kinda put a feather in my cap so to speak, no pun...
CYPRESS, CA
beverlypress.com

Bass signs executive directive on reducing encampments

Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Dec. 21 launching Inside Safe, a citywide proactive housing-led strategy to bring people inside from tents and encampments, and to prevent encampments from returning. Bass plans to move Los Angeles forward with an urgent and strategic approach to addressing the homelessness crisis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

‘Inglewood Renaissance’ continues to displace families

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A multi-family unit is on the market directly across the street from the Intuit Dome that is being marketed as “delivered vacant” to prospective buyers. The five-unit building is located at 10205 S. Prairie Ave. with an asking price of $9,700,000 which breaks down...
INGLEWOOD, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley):  Jan. 1 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
27K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy