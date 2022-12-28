Rose Parade float preparations underway

Rose Parade float volunteers working around the clock 02:35

The iconic Rose Parade is 4 days away and volunteers are working around the clock decorating the floats.

The roses and flowers have arrived at the Fiesta Floats Parade warehouse in Irwindale where hundreds of volunteers putting the floral master pieces together.

"Over in our floral department there are teams of volunteers putting together these lavish arrangements preparing the roses that will be going on the floats," said Stefan Pollack, Fiesta Parade Floats.

There is also a lot of dry material being used including coconut seeds and other various materials to complete the intricate work.

Volunteer groups participating include Kaiser Permanete, city of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Donate Life, Claremont McKenna College, Louisiana Office of Tourism and the Building Industry Association of Southern California.

This year there will be four types of float entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries.

The Rose Parade will be traveling 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard and it will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 2nd.