cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
NEWSBTC
Future Crypto Superstars: Oryen Network (ORY), Quant (QNT), And Cronos (CRO)
The cryptocurrency market is ever-changing and volatile, but the recent bear market has allowed for some gems to shine. Oryen Network (ORY) is a top contender for the list of future crypto superstars. With its user-friendly approach, fixed APYs, and growing online presence, this platform could become a household name in the near future. Additionally, Quant and Cronos may find themselves in the top 10 list.
NEWSBTC
Prolonged Crypto Winter Pushes Kraken Exchange Out Of Japan
The crypto winter is a drawn-out one exacerbated by the collapse of large players such as Terra and the FTX crypto exchange. As crypto businesses continue to feel the effects of the current bear market, another major player, Kraken, has been affected to the point that it has, once again, put a pause on operations in Japan.
u.today
Cosmos (ATOM) Maintaining Its Ethereum-Killer Status with Bullish Growth Trends
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
CNBC
Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
CNBC
Ether rises, and SEC says FTX diverted $200 million of customer funds for venture deals: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Saro McKenna, the co-founder of Alien Worlds, breaks down the outlook for NFT's in the new year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) Whales Accumulating Aggressively, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm says deep-pocketed whales are quickly accumulating Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC). Santiment says Cardano is likely undervalued given how much whales and sharks are grabbing it up. “Is Cardano severely undervalued at this point? One of santimentfeed’s key community members certainly sees data making this...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
zycrypto.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Celebrates Presale Success as DOT Dominates Web3 with Over 43 Million Social Reach, and ATOM Gets Hit by the FTX Hammer
The world of cryptocurrency is volatile, with the prices of different tokens constantly fluctuating and new projects emerging all the time. In recent weeks, a few key developments have caught the crypto community’s attention, including the rise of Polkadot (DOT) as a dominant player in the world of Web3 and the struggles faced by Cosmos (ATOM) after being hit by the FTX hammer.
NEWSBTC
W3G Capital Invests in Crypto Node Validation For the Future
Node validators are an important part of the new era of blockchain technology, providing secure and reliable infrastructure for proof-of-stake networks. Companies include 3 Commas Capital, AGE, AKG, AscendX, Blocto, Capsule Mining, Certus, Chain Node, and W3G.Capital is leading the way in the node validator space. These node validators offer a wide range of services to help ensure the network’s security, including staking, auditing, and technical support. By providing a secure and reliable infrastructure, these companies are enabling the development of new and innovative decentralized applications. As more projects look to build on proof-of-stake networks, node validators are becoming increasingly important in developing and adopting blockchain technology.
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin, ‘2nd Most Active Crypto,’ Rises After Analyst Called LTC Holders ‘Idiots’
Litecoin, an altcoin being hailed as the “digital silver” of the cryptocurrency space, has once again rewarded its faithful investors and holders as it mounted a massive recovery after bottoming out at $60. Interestingly, the token made its bounce back shortly after CNBC host Jim Cramer went out...
coinchapter.com
HedgeUp (HDUP) Presale Shocks Investors And Brings A Wave Of Cosmos (ATOM) Holders
Most crypto projects undergo a round where they sell their tokens or coins at a special price. It is done before the initial coin offering (ICO) to benefit the investors and the project. The presale round usually determines the pace at which the project will run. HedgeUp (HDUP) is currently...
NASDAQ
Why Solana, Dogecoin, and The Sandbox Dropped on Wednesday
Just when it seemed the crypto market was hitting a bottom, the value of some of the most well-known tokens on the market dropped again on Wednesday. There wasn't earth-shattering news, but some instability and potentially large sellers in the market are leading to the drop. Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) was...
