ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One person severely injured in Arlington house fire

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPqaT_0jwpRwfO00

One person is in grave condition after being pulled from a house fire in Arlington Heights.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the two-story home in the 1800 block of South Arlington Avenue around 10:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took around 18 minutes for crews to put out the flames. Fire officials say the fire only impacted the first floor of the home

During a search, one person with life threatening injuries was pulled from the home and they were taken to a local hospital. No one else was found inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

8 people hospitalized, including child, in Alhambra apartment fire

As many as eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition, from a fire in a two-story apartment complex in Alhambra Friday. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Electric Aveune.The Alhambra Fire Department along with Los Angeles firefighters responded the scene. Firefighters found multiple victims hanging from a second-story window when they arrived and immediately went into action, according to firefighters. The Los Angeles Fire Department assisted with two paramedic ambulances, said spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. One of the critical patients was a child, she said. The age of the child was not disclosed.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
ALHAMBRA, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

At least 1 injured when vehicle comes off freeway in Boyle Heights

At least one person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle apparently came off the freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday morning. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near State Street and City View Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Preliminary information indicated a vehicle possibly came off the freeway and crashed. One […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
CBS LA

Fire erupts after car slams into Glendora home

Firefighters were engaged with a residential fire in Glendora early Wednesday evening, which started after a car slammed into the home's gas line. According to firefighters, the crash occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. at a house located on Curtis Court. They say that the car sheared the home's gas line, causing flames to erupt. Both the home and the car were on fire before crews were able to maintain the flames. The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear. No injuries have yet been reported.More to come. 
GLENDORA, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash into Parked Work Truck

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A high-speed crash into a parked box truck left one person deceased at the scene early Thursday morning in the city of La Puente. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers along with Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just before 3:00 a.m., Dec. 29, regarding a traffic collision on the 15800 block of Cadwell Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Multiple businesses threatened by structure fire in Van Nuys

A fire destroyed a business inside a single-story commercial building in Van Nuys Wednesday afternoon.The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Fire officials said multiple businesses within the structure were threatened by the flames, along with a mobile home park next to the complex.76 firefighters responded to the scene and managed to put out the flames in about a half-hour, containing the fire primarily to the original unit in the structure.No injuries were reported. Arson investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Triple-shooting in Valley Glen leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

One person is dead and two others were wounded following a shooting in North Hollywood Wednesday night. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 8:15 p.m. in the area near Fulton Avenue and Hart Street. Responding officers found three males in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was unconscious and was not breathing, police said. Paramedics declared that person dead at the scene.The two other shooting victims were hospitalized. One victim was listed in critical condition, while the other was treated and released after suffering a flesh wound to the leg. That victim said he didn't recognize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Search underway for hit-and-run driver that fled scene of crash in Echo Park on foot

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Echo Park back in November. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred back on Nov. 9, at around 7:10 a.m. near Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue. The driver, behind the wheel of a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion, collided with a 1998 Toyota truck, before running from the scene on foot. The occupants of the truck, whom sustained minor injuries in the crash, described the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing around 5'9" tall, weighing around 215 pounds. LAPD Central Traffic detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them  at (213) 833-3713.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Vigil held for foster mother killed by hit-and-run driver

There were calls for justice in South Los Angeles Thursday during at a vigil for a pastor and foster mother to 10 kids who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve.Family and friends gathered at a makeshift memorial held near the crash scene.On Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend was dropping off toys at a women's shelter near Broadway and 88th street.As she walked to her car with three of her foster kids, she was struck by a blue sedan, which took off without stopping to help.Los Angeles Police reminded the public that a reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to a hit-and-run offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.The LAPD's South Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call (213) 713-9579. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247.Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.  Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
27K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy