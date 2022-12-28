ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack

The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court. But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s...
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Independent

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested

A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
MSNBC

Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality

Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
