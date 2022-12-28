Read full article on original website
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack
The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court. But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s...
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape pleads not guilty, waives right to speedy trial
David DePape, who is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi on Oct. 28, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to state charges during a court appearance in San Francisco.
Trial of New York truck attack suspect spotlights Biden’s execution policies
Sayfullo Saipov is accused of killing eight people with a truck on a west Manhattan bike path in October 2017 in a shocking crime that prosecutors say was the worst terrorist attack to strike New York since 9/11. His trial is set to begin properly in the new year. But,...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Pelosi knew how to deal with Trump because she raised 5 kids and the ex-president 'was a child,' Schumer said
Pelosi is retiring from her leadership role at the end of this Congress. She had several viral confrontations with Trump during his presidency.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that she does not "have anything to lay out" on Vice President Kamala Harris' role to address the border crisis.
A History of Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship
Newsweek looks back on the relationship timeline of political figures and former married couple Guilfoyle and Newsom.
Secret Service won’t say why they changed their position on Hunter Biden gun investigation records
The Secret Service would not say why they changed their answer to government watchdog Judicial Watch's Freedom of Information Act request regarding Hunter Biden's gun investigation.
MSNBC
Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns
On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
Biden doesn't fully trust his Secret Service detail, and is suspicious of a story that one was bitten by his dog, book says
Agents' response to the January 6 Capitol riot, including text messages being deleted, eroded Biden's trust, the new book said.
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality
Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
Donald Trump Trapped in Legal Nightmare That's About To Get Worse
The former president's family business has been found guilty of tax fraud, while more investigations are still to be resolved.
Biden Suspects 'MAGA Sympathizers' Embedded in Secret Service: Book
Biden is reportedly concerned that "white ex-cops from the South" serving as Secret Service agents are secretly "MAGA sympathizers."
Biden believes Secret Service 'lying' about White House dog bite incident, claims agents are pro-'MAGA': Book
A new book promises to reveal details about President Joe Biden’s distrust of his Secret Service agents, especially around his prized German shepherd, Major.
Trump releases video rant branding January 6 Committee findings a 'monstrous lie'
Former President Donald Trump has released a five minute video in which he denies the findings of the January 6 Committee which held him ultimately responsible for the 2021 Capitol insurrection.
