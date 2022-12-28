ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

St Lucie County Single Family Homes November 2022 Market Report

St Lucie County Single Family Homes November 2022 Market Report. The November 2022 St Lucie County Single Family Home market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are improving, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates as well as stubbornly high prices. Closed sales were down by 33.8% for the month compared to last year (in October they were down by 24.6%). New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 44.1% (they were down by 35.1% last month).
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
floridaing.com

What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.

When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
TAMPA, FL
calleochonews.com

Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida

The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Two Hurricanes and Higher Natural Gas Prices Prompt FP&L Rate Increase

Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved an increase to Florida Power and Light (FP&L) rates, beginning in January 2023, as a result of two hurricanes and higher natural gas prices. The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts monthly will see their...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy