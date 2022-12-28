Read full article on original website
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
St Lucie County Single Family Homes November 2022 Market Report
St Lucie County Single Family Homes November 2022 Market Report. The November 2022 St Lucie County Single Family Home market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are improving, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates as well as stubbornly high prices. Closed sales were down by 33.8% for the month compared to last year (in October they were down by 24.6%). New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 44.1% (they were down by 35.1% last month).
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
Florida’s Housing Market: Inventory, Median Prices Higher in Novembers Despite Inflation, Interest Rates
Florida’s housing market reported more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in November compared to a year ago, though inflation and interest rates above 6 percent continued to influence buyer demand, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data. Closed sales of single-family homes statewide last month totaled...
Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems
In June of 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.
floridaing.com
What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places
Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
iheart.com
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
wqcs.org
Two Hurricanes and Higher Natural Gas Prices Prompt FP&L Rate Increase
Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved an increase to Florida Power and Light (FP&L) rates, beginning in January 2023, as a result of two hurricanes and higher natural gas prices. The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts monthly will see their...
wqcs.org
Swimming Advisory Issued for Veterans Memorial Park Over High Bacteria Levels in the North Fork of the St. Lucie River
Treasure Coast - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory for Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie after sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria. Potential...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Tax Collector Extends Deadline to Receive a Discount on 2022 Property Taxes
Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 28, 2022: St. Lucie County Tax Collector Chris Craft has extended the deadline to receive a 3% discount on 2022 property taxes due to holiday office closures. Payments that are mailed need to be postmarked by January 4 to receive the discount. St. Lucie County...
Central Florida residents struggle to pay rising electric bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents across Central Florida are stressed as they try to figure out how to pay their electric bill. For just about every home across Central Florida, the cost is expected to go up next month at a time when people are paying more for just about everything.
Naples residents never got their luggage for their family Christmas in Hawaii
The Wilson family has been going on family vacations during Christmas for years, but this year with no luggage for the whole trip they missed out on family time and presents
fox35orlando.com
Mega Millions: Winning $1 million ticket from Tuesday's drawing sold in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A lucky lotto player in Florida didn't hit the Mega Millions jackpot, but they did win $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery website. The winning numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were: 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and 11. MORE HEADLINES:. What's behind Southwest Airlines...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
