KULR8
AP News Summary at 11:35 p.m. EST
As 'The King,' Pelé enchanted fans and dazzled opponents. SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé won a record three World Cups and was widely regarded as one of his sport’s greatest players. He was among the most recognizable figures in the world at the time of his death on Thursday. Pelé was among the game’s most prolific scorers and spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents. His grace, athleticism and moves were mesmerizing. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style of play that revolutionized soccer. He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport. His journey began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.
Look: UCLA commit Sebastian Mack, 4-star center Tee Bartlett lead Coronado (Nevada) to Holiday Classic win
SAN DIEGO - Two of the best high school basketball players in Nevada, Sebastian Mack and Tee Bartlett, dominated in Coronado's 81-51 win over Fairfax (California) in the National Division of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports. Mack, a 6-foot-4 UCLA ...
247Sports
Stockton Recruiting Notebook From the Fall
--- Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2024 RB Asante Carter, 5-11, 180. Air Force, Fresno State and Washington have been some of the schools showing interest in him. He visited Cal for the Oregon game and enjoyed the visit to Berkeley. Carter also attended games at Air Force and Fresno State.
CBS Sports
Watch Santa Clara vs. San Francisco: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: San Francisco 11-4; Santa Clara 12-3 The Santa Clara Broncos haven't won a game against the San Francisco Dons since Feb. 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Santa Clara and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. Santa Clara is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
californiaglobe.com
Senate District 16 Recount Continues in Central Valley
The recount of the close Senate District 16 election between Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) and David Shepard (R) continued on Tuesday, with both sides hoping that the final tally will come in their favor. Hurtado was only winning by 20 votes in the original vote count. The Central Valley race...
Look: Jurian Dixon drops 28 points to lead St. Augustine (California) to semifinals of Holiday Classic
SAN DIEGO - Jurian Dixon displayed his craftiness and pure scoring ability in St. Augustine's (California) 65-58 win over JSerra (California) on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports. In addition to scoring a game-high 28 ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Connie Conway, first woman sent to US House from San Joaquin Valley, finishes 6-month term
For the last six months, the San Joaquin Valley has been represented by a woman for the first time in the United States House of Representatives. California’s 22nd Congressional District picked Rep. Connie Conway, R-Tulare, when former Congressman Devin Nunes vacated his seat. Nunes, 49, left at the beginning of 2022 to lead former President Donald Trump’s social media company, Truth Social.
