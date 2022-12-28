Read full article on original website
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Zion Williamson's Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain
New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Wednesday and Friday contests against Minnesota and Philadelphia
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team’s upcoming home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers are sold out. A limited amount of visiting team returns may be available. Tipoffs are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30 at the Smoothie King Center.
Suns are in serious trouble with Devin Booker sidelined at least four weeks
The Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games during the 2021 NBA Finals, despite holding a 2-0 series lead. They had a franchise-best 64-18 campaign during the 2021-2022 regular season on their way to the No. 1 seed in the West before blowing leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals earlier this year.
Gus Kattengell on Pelicans team culture, Pacers win, New Orleans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer shares his interview with Jaxson Hayes after another big game against the Indiana Pacers (7:12). Jim and Joe Cardosi also chat with Pelicans Radio Network pre and postgame show host Gus Kattengell (10:10) about the Pels improbable domination of the Pacers on Monday, the Pelicans roster and team culture, plus how impressed they are with the fans in the Smoothie King Center.
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a promising effort from rookie center Mark Williams with career highs of 17 points and 13 rebounds to go along with two blocks. Mason Plumlee added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets. They outscored the Thunder 18-10 in the final 4:14 to break open a tie game. “I’m just taking what the defense gives me,” said Ball, who was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and is shooting 38.5% from the beyond the arc since returning from a sprained ankle.
Pool Report on Why Rick Carlisle was ejected and Why Donovan Mitchell was not called for a Travel in the Third Quarter of Tonight’s Cavaliers at Pacers Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Dustin Dopirak, (Indianapolis Star) with Crew Chief James Capers following tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers Game. QUESTION: Why was Donovan Mitchell not called for travelling during the possession in which he passed the ball to himself off the backboard? Rick Carlisle thought that was a travel, why was that not called a travel?
Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and...
Heat Makes Lakers Sweat
On the third stop of the Lakers five-game road trip, the team fell 112-98 to the Heat after a fourth-quarter push lost steam. After securing a win against Orlando last night, the Lake Show came into tonight 1-3 against the 3-0 Heat. By halftime, Los Angeles was trailing by nine and gave up 19 points off turnovers, 31 points after 48 minutes. Miami gave L.A. two points off of turnovers.
Larry Nance Jr. added to the injury report for Friday's game against Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (20-13) Tuesday loss at Washington. De'Anthony Melton, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 28, 2022
New Orleans (21-12) will play the middle game of a three-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m., hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18). Tickets are available here. There was encouraging news on Tuesday’s injury report ahead of Wolves-Pels. Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Willie Green and Zion Williamson. On Western...
What is the ceiling for Luka Doncic?
On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue dedicated to Dirk Nowitzki, honoring the legacy of the franchise’s greatest player. On Monday, we discussed which current players could receive a similar honor to celebrate their careers, including the possibility of Luka Doncic joining Dirk with a statue outside American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Kia Rookie Ladder: Why Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest rookie ever
The prize at the end of the season for the best first-year player has a name now: the Wilt Chamberlain Rookie of the Year Award, one of several annual awards newly dubbed. At first blush, relegating a legendary Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest player in league history to an honor focused only on first-year guys might have seemed a slight. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven times in his 13 seasons, in rebounds eight times and topped everybody in shooting accuracy nine times. So what, his final 12 seasons of his career were chopped liver or something?
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Most trusted Pelicans teammate
There are probably countless methods one might use to measure trust between NBA teammates, but Pelicans.com essentially cut to the chase by asking a family-related question to do the trick. Yes, we went there. Enjoy the results of our roster-wide search of the squad’s veterans to find out which player is most trusted by his New Orleans teammates. The consensus winner appears to be the Pelicans’ most experienced player, a bona fide Southern gentleman who hails from Baton Rouge and LSU.
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
