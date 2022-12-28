SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Dec. 27-Jan. 1): Wayzata takes over the top spot

SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

1. Wayzata (7-0-1)

Last Week: 4

Returning to the top of the list for the second time, the Trojans have earned it. Combining multiple victories over ranked opponents with zero losses on the stat sheet, their resume is unmatched.

2. St Thomas Academy (8-1)

Last Week: 1

After falling to Cretin-Derham Hall this past week, the Cadets have lost their position as the top commander of this list. However, 8-1 is still a record that warrants a top ranking, and they will look to hold the line against Edina tonight.

3. Chanhassen (8-1)

Last Week: 3

The Lightning lost to Andover and never looked back. They continued one of the largest winning streaks in the state by beating Rosemount 6-2. They will play a very good Lakeville South team tonight with major ranking implications on the line.

4. Minnetonka (7-1)

Last week: 2

Not much can be said about the Skippers, as they haven’t played a game since last week’s rankings. Despite this, they are still a top team in the state of hockey.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

5. Maple Grove (7-2)

Last week: 6

The Crimson stay neck in neck with their district rival Rogers in the rankings after winning another two games this past week, including a victory over a premier Cretin squad. Maple Grove will have to wait until early 2023 to play their rival, but the buzz is growing around these two highly ranked teams.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

6. Rogers (6-1-1)

Last week: 5

Despite winning six in a row to start off the year, the Royals have cooled down considerably. Their midseason woes continued after they tied a two win Chaska program, and they will have a big game against Eden Prairie tonight with an opportunity to turn things around.

7. Lakeville South (5-1)

Last Week: 8

The Cougars put together another signature victory on Tuesday, defeating Hill-Murray 5-4 in overtime thanks to a game winning goal from sophomore forward Jackson Ernst. They have a highly anticipated matchup against Chanhassen tonight as two top 10 teams collide.

8. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-3)

Last Week: 9

Despite losing to Maple Grove by three goals this past week, the Raiders ruined St. Thomas Academy’s perfect season with a 4-2 victory. Three losses or not, this team is legit, and it will play top-ranked Wayzata tonight in yet another top 10 matchup.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

9. New Ulm (7-0-1)

Last Week: 7

New Ulm revealed that it was in fact human after tying a game against Fergus Falls and narrowly beating Hutchinson 2-1, two unranked teams. The Eagles will take a dive deeper down the rankings until they return to dominant form.

10. Eastview (6-2)

Last Week: 10

Eastview hasn’t played a game since last week, but its record speaks for itself. It will remain in the top 10 for the rest of 2022, and it will have have until January 3 to prepare for its game against Shakopee.

11. Hermantown (4-0-1)

Last Week: 13

Hermantown seems to have a grudge of sorts against the city of Duluth, as it beat both Duluth Denfeld and Marshall 8-1 a piece. A powerhouse Class 1A program that’s scored wins against Cretin-Derham Hall and Hill-Murray, Hermantown is a force to be reckoned with this season.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

12. Stillwater (6-1)

Last week: 14

Stillwater has multiple ranked wins, a six game winning streak and an upcoming matchup against eight ranked Cretin-Derham Hall in which the winner takes over the Suburban East. Undoubtedly, it should be an interesting few weeks for the Ponies.

13. Warroad (6-0)

Last Week: 12

Warroad has allowed eight goals in six games, and scored a good deal more than that on their way to an undefeated record. They have had a singular one score game among these six victories, and this more than justifies their place in these rankings.

14. Edina (5-3)

Last Week: 18

The Hornets have stayed hot since last week’s rankings, beating Moorhead 5-3 and extending their win streak to five games. Their winning streak will be put to the test tonight against St. Thomas Academy.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

15. White Bear Lake (6-2)

Last Week: 17

Like other teams on this list, the Bears have quality losses on their record. Their defeats were close games against No. 12 Stillwater and No. 10 Eastview. Aside from this, the Bears have used their high scoring offense to power past opponents.

16. Andover (5-4-1)

Last Week: 11

The Huskies may have split their games this last week, but a loss against Duluth East is tough to overlook. With ten games under their belt and still dangerously close to .500, the Huskies state championship hangover continues.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

17. Mahtomedi (5-2)

Last Week: 23

The Zephyrs have lost to Warroad and Stillwater, that’s it. Weighing this along with their winning record heavily tilts the scales in favor of a ranking increase for the Zephyrs.

18. Hill-Murray (3-4)

Last Week: 16

Hill-Murray dropped two straight and officially dipped into losing record territory. However, this doesn’t tell the whole story. Those two games were a one score loss against Benilde St. Margaret’s and an overtime heartbreaker versus Lakeville South. Make no mistake, their record isn’t fully representative of this team’s identity.

19. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-4)

Last Week: 19

Right when it looked like the Red Knights finally found their footing, they were knocked off their horse after Andover pummeled them 9-3. Until they fix the cracks in their armor, Benilde will round out the bottom tier of this list.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

20. Champlin Park (5-2)

Last Week: 15

The Rebels beat Saint Louis Park in their lone game this last week, improving to 5-2 on the year. They have forced a good Andover team to overtime and contend with everyone they’ve been up against thus far.

21. Centennial (4-3-1)

Last Week: 20

The Cougars dropped their lone game this past week, but to be fair, it was against Maple Grove, and they kept it close throughout. This, combined with Centennial’s multiple ranked wins this year, keeps them in the Power 25.

22. Two Rivers (9-1-1)

Last Week: 21

The first team in Minnesota to reach nine wins, Two Rivers has had quite the year so far, a year in which they have carved out a name for themselves in the most competitive state for hockey. They have already almost matched their win total from an 11-15-1 season last year, and this squad has been one of the feel good stories of the season.

23. Orono (7-0)

Last Week: 22

Despite not playing any hockey this past week, Orono is one of the very few undefeated teams remaining in the state at this point. Not having them in the rankings at all would simply be a travesty.

24. Park of Cottage Grove (8-2)

Last Week: 25

Park of Cottage Grove has quietly accumulated an eight win season so far, only losing to ranked teams like Stillwater and Cretin-Derham Hall. A big contributing factor to its success has been sophomore forward Jackson Rudh, who has already racked up 24 points through the first 10 games of the year.

25. Gentry Academy (6-2)

Last Week: N/A

Working its way back into the bottom of this list, Gentry Academy hasn’t exactly played a difficult schedule thus far, but its record does indicate it can at least win against the teams they face off against.