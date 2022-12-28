Read full article on original website
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Horseshoe Park in Dexter Renamed “Paul Cousins Park”
Dexter’s least-known city park may become one of its best-known with the renaming of First Street Park to Paul Cousins Park. “I believe the park is a place that was important to Paul, a park that he personally enjoyed,” said Councilmember Joe Semifero in an email. “Naming the park after him makes sense to a lot of people to commemorate Paul and a lifetime of contributions to Dexter.”
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Dec. 30- Jan.1)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor will be filled with activities this weekend as people prepare to ring in the new year. Below are five different events to end off 2022. Tune in and watch the University of Michigan Wolverines play against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.
HometownLife.com
Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will live on at Never Forgotten Bakery
Fans of Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will soon be able to buy their favorite fresh baked goods once again. The longstanding bakery's core menu will live on at the new Sunflour Bakehaus at the Never Forgotten Bakery. Owner Michelle Ott is looking to open the new location — at the corner of 10 Mile and Orchard Lake roads near Greene's Hamburgers — within the next week or so.
fox2detroit.com
How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat. A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Ann Arbor location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents will soon have one less place to shop for home décor . Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed on Thursday that it will be closing its Ann Arbor location, 3645 Washtenaw Ave., in the coming months. As of Dec. 29, a sign on...
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
thesuntimesnews.com
A year to remember for Dexter's Lily Witte
It’s probably an understatement to say it’s been quite a year for Dexter’s Lily Witte. As a diver, she won her fourth Division 2 state championship in record-setting fashion (only the second diver in state history to do that), was a six-time Junior National Champion and signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in the pool and learn in the classroom at Indiana University.
fox2detroit.com
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
Eater
Detroit Dining Experts Reveal Their Favorite Neighborhoods to Dine in 2022
Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: The entire Macomb county surprised me this year. I found myself driving to the 20-something Mile roads several times in 2022. Macomb is more culinary diverse than people give it credit for and a lot of immigrants and children of immigrants have opened wonderful restaurants here … Pattternz (Syrian), Que Pasa (Mexican), Isla (Filipino), Rosita’s Treats (Colombian), Khom Fai (Thai) and Sabor Latino (Cuban), just to name a few.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea's MLK Days of Service and Social Action Events
The 2023 Chelsea’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service and Social Action will be January 9 through the 21st. Many community groups have organized activities and events for these two weeks to recall the spirit of Dr. King toward service and community involvement. Community members are encouraged to participate in as many activities as they can and to keep track of their work on Challenge Cards. Anyone who completes a row on the card will receive a certificate and small token.
Religious retreat in Jackson trashed by renters over Christmas weekend
JACKSON, MI – Guests renting out a historic home operated primarily as a religious retreat gave it the rockstar treatment recently, maliciously trashing the place and causing thousands of dollars in damage, the owner claims. The Fossores Chapter House, located at 505 Wildwood Ave. in Jackson, was reportedly vandalized...
Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
Michigan doctor found dead remembered as 'avid family man,' great neighbor
A Michigan doctor who went missing last week and was found dead in a frozen pond Tuesday is being remembered by loved ones and a neighbor. Dr. Bolek Payan was a board certified psychiatrist.
Barber helps Detroit student bullied over his hair, making him skip class
We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair.
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
