Bustle
The Millennial “Queen Of Manifesting” On Turning Jealousy Into Inspiration
That twinge in your gut when you witness your coworker get the promotion you wanted, or watch another TikToker’s tour of their 1000-square-foot apartment (while you sit in your shoebox-sized studio) — ah, the gentle prick of envy. Unlike its more emotional sister sins, like lust or greed, envy is a far more understated feeling, oftentimes arriving unannounced without warning, leaving you feeling out of sorts in an intangible sort of way. And according to mental health coach and manifestation expert Roxie Nafousi, this subtle emotion might just be holding you back from everything you want in life.
Why do people stay in abusive relationships? This heartbreaking analogy helps explain.
When people learn of an abusive relationship, the common question that surfaces is "If it was so bad, why didn't you just leave?"
Vice
A photographic ode to chaos, euphoria and self-discovery
This story originally appeared on i-D Italy. If life is essentially one long, uninterrupted state of flux, any semblance of stability is mere illusion. Chaos, on the other hand, is inevitable. This seems to be the message behind German fashion photographer Valeria Herklotz’s latest photo book, Chaos, published by Oui Non Editions, which documents a series of bodies in motion, dancing with wild abandon.
Narcissistic Parenting
Narcissistic parenting is a style of parenting characterized by a parent’s exaggerated sense of self-importance, need for admiration, and lack of empathy. Narcissistic parents are often excessively critical of their children and are quick to point out their flaws. They may also withhold love and affection from their children as a way to control them.
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
'Tradwives' promote a lifestyle that evokes the 1950s. But their nostalgia is not without controversy
Tradwives, short for traditional wives, are a small subculture of women who promote traditional gender roles and submission to one's husband. In showcasing their seemingly idyllic lives on social media, they signal to young women that true security and fulfillment might be achieved by reverting to certain norms of the past.
Opinion: Unmonogamous Relationships Can Be Healthy When Explored Consensually
In college, I dated someone often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
Opinion: Why Do People Keep Settling In Their Romantic Relationships?
Lately, I have been thinking about exactly what it means to settle for someone in a relationship. Does it mean that you are happy, but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean you need more self-discovery to figure out precisely what you want?
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
A therapist who believes cheating can transform a relationship shares his 7-step process for healing couples after an affair
A therapist noticed couples wanted actionable steps after an affair, so Dr. Talal Alsaleem developed Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy.
Yale University ‘happiness professor’ warns capitalism is destroying students with anxiety
Yale University cognitive scientist and Professor Laurie Santos discussed how people can increase their happiness, and how capitalism can cause anxiety.
verywellfamily.com
What Is Jellyfish Parenting?
Jellyfish parenting is a laid-back, relaxed, and flexible style of raising children. Jellyfish parents go with the flow, follow their children's lead, and don't often set rules or enforce consequences. This approach can be great as children grow and learn more autonomy and independence, but also has some drawbacks. Humans...
KTEN.com
Helping Our Children Deal with Big Feelings and Emotions: 4 Tips or Practices We Can All Benefit From
Originally Posted On: https://www.stylesimpler.com/helping-our-children-deal-with-big-feelings-and-emotions-4-tips-or-practices-we-can-all-benefit-from/. Dealing with big feelings and emotions regardless of age is something we are tackle as we grow up. It takes practice and patience to learn how to handle big feelings and emotions. Fear is one of those emotions we all aim to keep at arm’s length. As grown-ups, we can struggle to manage our own fears, and in terms of our children, this can be greatly magnified. When our children feel scared, they want to be in our arms because it provides them security and reassurance. Children can be scared of many things; new places, the dark, or school, we have to teach our children tactics to ensure that they are resilient and learn techniques to cope . Here are some practices that may help your child deal with big feelings and emotions and possibly even yourself.
KTEN.com
Gratitude | The Opposite of Addiction
When potential clients seek treatment at MARR, our assessment counselors end the intake interview with two questions: 1). What things are going well for you? and 2). What goals do you have for treatment?. Coming up with goals is easy. In active addiction, people lose a great deal and can...
Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief
On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.
Want To Teach Your Kids Emotional Resilience? A Conscious Parenting Expert Says To Model That Behavior Yourself
For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.
psychologytoday.com
What Does ChatGPT Think About Consciousness?
ChatGPT is a chatbot that has gained attention for its ability to converse at a high level. In this conversation, ChatGPT discusses the nature of consciousness. ChatGPT also considers the differences between consciousness in humans and other animals. In November 2022, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, a chatbot that has garnered significant...
What are the Stages of a Mindset Shift?
I’ve already talked about the differences between a growth mindset and a fixed mindset. In that post, I discuss ways to make that change, but I don’t really talk about the stages of a mindset shift. It’s not like you make the decision to make a mindset shift and BOOM! It’s done. When you want to change the way you think about something, it takes time for your mind to accept the differences and then implement them. It takes longer to make something a long-term habit. It’s one thing to start a new routine, but it’s entirely different to keep it up indefinitely.
