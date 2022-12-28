Read full article on original website
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed
It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
NBA Knicks Lose, Celtics, Lakers Win; NHL Rangers Lose; HS Scoreboard
In the NBA Tuesday, the Knicks lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Overtime 126-121. Quentin Grimes had 33 points for New York. Luka Doncic had 60 points for Dallas. The Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 126-102. Jaylen Brown had 39 points for Boston. The Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 129-110....
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
Tyrese Maxey's return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
Tyrese Maxey's imminent return to Philadelphia's active lineup begets a difficult decision for the Sixers coaching staff -- whether Maxey should be reinserted into the team's starting lineup, or if they should try to bring the electric young guard off of the bench as the sixth man. On the surface,...
Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire Gives Update On Joe Mazzulla’s Eye Injury
BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla will miss his second consecutive game Thursday, but his absence isn’t expected to extend much longer. Damon Stoudamire, who is filling in for Mazzulla, provided an update on the interim coach prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.
Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter lead Kings to wild win over Utah Jazz
Kings center Domantas Sabonis posted his 12th consecutive double-double in a wild win over the Utah Jazz.
Clippers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday
Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Trending in right direction
Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free....
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday
Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out nine assists
Smart finished Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Clippers with 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes. Smart didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 15 shots to score 17 points, but he still salvaged his fantasy day due to his nine assists. The veteran point guard has dished out six or more assists in seven consecutive games and is averaging 11.4 points per game with 7.0 dimes, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in December.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 29 with 11 boards
Tatum finished Thursday's 116-110 win over the Clippers with 29 points (10-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes. Tatum carried the Celtics to victory in this game despite the fact that he needed 26 shots to score 29 points, but this goes to show just how good he's been this season -- even when his shot is not falling, he still ends up with strong scoring figures. Part of that is directly related to his volume, as he's attempted at least 20 shots in nine straight games, but for the most part, he's been efficient. He's averaging 30.1 points while making 45.2 percent of his field-goal attempts in December and has been a top fantasy performer regardless of format so far.
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets 20th for sixth straight season
Point scored a goal in regulation and in the shootout in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday. It was his 20th of the season. He wired a low shot that deflected off Igor Shesterkin's blocker at 5:32 of the third period. Point is riding a three-game, four-goal streak and has 35 points in 34 games overall. He continues to sit third in team scoring behind Nikita Kucherov (51) and Steven Stamkos (39). It's the sixth consecutive season that Point has hit the 20-goal mark.
Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Massachusetts. However, they will be without one of their best players, as Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out due to an illness. Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Malcolm Brogdon - OUT Danilo Gallinari - OUT Blake Griffin - OUT"
