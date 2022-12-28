ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Nearly 302,000 apprehended, gotaways reported in California in FY22

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTUng_0jwpPdDF00

(The Center Square) – At least 301,707 people were apprehended or evaded law enforcement after illegally entering California in fiscal 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent.

This is out of a record 3.3 million illegal entries reported by Border Patrol for all nine southwest border sectors in the fiscal year.

Border Patrol agents apprehended at least 242,393 foreign nationals and reported at least 59,314 known and recorded gotaways in California’s two Border Patrol sectors of El Centro and San Diego, according to the data analyzed.

This excludes the month of September, for which all apprehension data is missing in the San Diego Sector. A reported glitch in the system occurred, which has never happened before, according to the Border Patrol agent who provided the data to The Center Square. The numbers represent 12 months of El Centro Sector data and 11 months of San Diego Sector data.

It also excludes Office of Field Operations data. If OFO data and one missing month of San Diego Sector data were included, the numbers would be higher.

California shares the smallest portion of the Mexico border of 137 miles, nearly evenly split in terms of linear mileage between the El Centro and San Diego sectors.

To put the number of illegal foreign national entries in perspective, if they were combined to populate a city, they would create the 15th largest city in California, behind Santa Ana’s population of slightly more than 307,000 people.

Their combined total would also create the 19th largest county in California and is greater than the individual populations of 36 out of California’s 58 counties.

In the El Centro Sector, Border Patrol agents apprehended 76,321 illegal foreign nationals and reported 8,631 gotaways. The number who were apprehended and evaded law enforcement were enough to populate nearly two El Centros and over two Calexicos, two of three towns where Border Patrol stations are located.

In the San Diego Sector, Border Patrol agents apprehended 166,072 illegal foreign nationals and reported 50,683 gotaways, totaling nearly 15% of San Diego’s population.

Gotaways is the term used by Border Patrol to categorize those who illegally enter the U.S. in between ports of entry to evade capture by law enforcement. CBP doesn’t publish the gotaway data. The Center Square obtains it from a Border Patrol agent who has access to CBP’s internal tracking system. The total is believed to be significantly higher because not all gotaways who evade capture are tracked or caught.

Law enforcement officers and Border Patrol agents have expressed the most concern about them because federal, state and local authorities don’t know who or where they are. These individuals, mostly single men of military age, didn’t enter seeking asylum or making other immigration claims. They also actively evade law enforcement as they make their way north. Many are believed to be working with cartels and gangs, engaging in human and drug trafficking, intent on committing other crimes in the U.S., law enforcement officers have told The Center Square.

The data also doesn’t reflect the level of crime California law enforcement officers are seeing, including record amounts of fentanyl and other illicit drugs being brought into the state through the southern border, law enforcement officers say. CBP agents are regularly making large busts of meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Randy Grossman earlier this year said San Diego “has become the epicenter of fentanyl trafficking into the United States.”

At the time, more than 7,300 pounds of fentanyl had been seized at the southern border by CBP agents, excluding state and local law enforcement seizures.

More than 60% of the fentanyl that’s been seized nationwide has been seized in San Diego and Imperial counties, Grossman said. In 2021, 817 people died from fentanyl in Imperial County alone, and his office is prosecuting fentanyl-related offenses at an increased rate of 1600% over the past five years, he said.

His county’s efforts are similar to Riverside County’s, which has been aggressively prosecuting fentanyl dealers for murder.

From southern to northern California, law enforcement officers are sounding the alarm about the volume of drugs pouring into California.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux warned earlier this year, “One every eight minutes an American dies of a fentanyl overdose. Pills coming across our southern border is absolutely one of the biggest issues we are facing as a country.”

Comments / 27

Gail B Brown
2d ago

This is insane an invasion of the worst kind of National Security send the military to be an American Citizen and watch the news and see the Biden Admin do nothing is a dereliction of duty against US impeachable by law

Reply(3)
22
Michael Marchini
2d ago

You can be shot while fleeing an officer as a citizen, you will be rewarded fleeing and evading Border Patrol.

Reply(4)
35
Mardi Gras
2d ago

Well, my darlings, while tracking covid through Central America. We stumbled onto the new reality.......The UN and south of the border activists have been advising single men, single women and families with teenagers to have a child with an American citizen as fast as you can. They're pushing it as a fast way to a green card. They are afraid the U.S. will end birthright citizenship.

Reply(2)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

The City in Nevada Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
NEVADA STATE
Footwear News

California Lawmakers Introduce Latest Bill to Combat Retail Crime

After years of persistent smash-and-grab thefts plaguing retailers, some California lawmakers are aiming to further protect businesses in their state through new legislation. California’s 66th District Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi introduced a new bill earlier this month that will amend the state’s current Proposition 47 law, which was approved by electors on Nov. 4, 2014. Currently, Proposition 47 requires shoplifting, defined as “entering a commercial establishment with the intent to commit larceny” if the value of the property taken is under $950, to be punished as a misdemeanor. Under existing law, entering a commercial establishment with the intent to take property over $950...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California’s AG Rob Bonta joins 19 states in support of ATF 'ghost gun' rule

(The Center Square) - Nineteen attorneys general including Rob Bonta, attorney General for the state of California, have joined together and filed an amicus brief in the Fifth Circuit in support of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Final Rule. Enforcement of the rule was disrupted by a preliminary injunction granted by a Texas northern district court until a decision is reached in the VanDerStok v. Garland case. The court found that the longstanding definition of a firearm in federal law was drastically changed by ATF Final Rule in granting the injunction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego Judge Blocked a Foolish California Law Aimed at Texas

Politicians, being egocentric by nature, sometimes do foolish, even childish, things in their insatiable hunger for attention. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a foolish thing last summer when he persuaded the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1327, which would have subjected makers of guns prohibited by state law to civil lawsuits. It essentially stripped them of their right to defend themselves by making them liable for court fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

2022 saw more California businesses relocate to Florida

(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s invitation to Floridians to move to California ahead of the November election, California businesses continue to leave, and increasingly to Florida. While their top relocation destination is overwhelmingly Texas, several major companies have relocated to Florida since Newsom’s been in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

The City in South Dakota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
RAPID CITY, SD
The Center Square

The City in Rhode Island Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
PROVIDENCE, RI
kalkinemedia.com

California Plastic Bags

FILE-This Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo conveyors carry mixed plastic into a device that will shred recycle them at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon, Calif. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But in 2022, state Attorney General Rob Bonta says consumers who think they're helping the environment with reusable plastic bags had better think again. He says manufacturers can't back up their claim that the thicker, more durable bags are recyclable in California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lashaun Turner

Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons

Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

The City in New Hampshire Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
MANCHESTER, NH
kyma.com

CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY

CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
CALEXICO, CA
The Center Square

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

The City in Wisconsin Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy