ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia congressman thinks IRS should annually audit the president

By By T.A. DeFeo | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmHra_0jwpPbRn00

(The Center Square) — A Georgia congressman thinks the Internal Revenue Service should annually audit the president and publicly disclose the findings within 90 days.

The mandate was part of the proposed "Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022," clearly aimed at former President Donald Trump, who did not release his tax filings, but a policy that ostensibly applies to every president, regardless of their political party.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia, argues that such a law would safeguard public trust and ensure tax laws are applied equally to everyone, including the president.

"House Democrats proudly voted to ensure that the federal government serves the interests of the American people above all else," Johnson said in a statement after the House voted on Thursday to pass the proposal.

"Georgians deserve to know that nobody is above the law – not only in the case of Donald Trump, but for any president," Johnson added. "By requiring the IRS to audit the president's finances, this legislation will strengthen faith in our public institutions and uphold transparency in the halls of power."

While the IRS established a policy to conduct mandatory audits of the president in 1977, a House Ways and Means Committee investigation concluded the policy was "dormant, at best," according to Johnson's office. The measure would also require the IRS to audit entities a president controls.

Comments / 124

Oldman
2d ago

IRS should audit all members of the congress and senate every year. They are the crooks. become millionaire on a salary of 174,000.00 a Year

Reply(8)
108
Peter wise one
2d ago

wonderful idea, every year audit from a unbiased group of certified accountants not beholden to no democrat or republican completely neutral

Reply(4)
28
b40b
1d ago

all members of the congress should be looked into every penny they make the get the job in Washington broke a few months are millionaires,,no one can get rich fast on their salaries,,they are all dishonest..BELEIVE a democrat NEVER

Reply
13
Related
ValueWalk

An Apology To The White Voters Of Georgia

In my article which appeared in ValueWalk last Friday, I accused most white Georgians of being racists. But after Tuesday’s runoff, I am forced to confess that I had them all wrong. I need to apologize to all the good white people of Georgia, who were able to overcome...
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated

The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
The Week

IRS didn't start auditing Trump's presidential-era taxes until day House Democrats asked for records in 2019

The House Ways and Means Committee released a handful of documents and reports on former President Donald Trump's sparser-than-expected 2015-2020 tax returns Tuesday night, shortly after voting along party lines to release the long-sought returns to the public. The tax documents themselves won't be made public for a few days, until after committee staff have redacted personal information like bank accounts and taxpayer ID numbers.  Committee Democrats focused Tuesday night on the IRS's mandatory audits of Trump during his presidency. They found them lacking. Trump filed his 2015 and 2016 tax returns in 2017, the year he took office, but the IRS...
The Associated Press

Fake Warnock mugshot circulates ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

CLAIM: A photo shows a police booking photo of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock following an arrest two decades ago. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. The image has been manipulated to place Warnock’s face in the police booking photo. Warnock’s campaign confirmed to The Associated Press that the image is fake. The picture of the Democratic senator used in the manipulated image appears to be a screenshot from a 2017 television interview.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy