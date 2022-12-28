Read full article on original website
Terrell Owens Runs Reverse: Rips Dak Prescott, But Now Wants Cowboys Tryout
Terrell Owens recently said the Cowboys don’t have a “good quarterback” in Dak Prescott. But our scoop has him now humming a different tune.
NFC East is Still in Play as Cowboys Beat Titans: Live Game Log
The Dallas Cowboys take on the Tennessee Titans in front of a national audience on Thursday Night Football at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and you can follow along with CowboysSI.com and our live game updates.
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
Floating in open water after the helicopter he and his parents had taken a tour on made an emergency landing into the water off Davis Islands on Thursday evening, Hunter Hupp had no idea who the three men were who quickly approached on two Jet Skis as he treaded water.
Dan Quinn Done in Dallas? Can Jerry's Wallet Keep Cowboys Coach?
Cowboys coach Dan Quinn is “where his feet are,” as he likes to say. And he is also where Jerry Jones’ wallet is. But another cycle is about to test that "love'' ... and maybe test that wallet.
Here's How Commanders Can Clinch Playoff Berth Sunday
The Washington Commanders are on the brink of a playoff spot. Here's how they can punch their ticket with a week to spare.
Cowboys Malik Davis: Can Rookie RB Replace Tony Pollard at Titans?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has missed all three practices this week due to a thigh issue and his status for Thursday night is in doubt, but Malik Davis is capable of stepping in.
Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from top model
The Dallas Cowboys will try to take advantage of a struggling opponent when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) has won five of its last six overall contests and still has a chance to repeat as NFC East champion since it trails first-place Philadelphia by two games with two remaining. But the Cowboys are just 3-3 on the road this season, losing three of their last four away from home. Tennessee (7-8), which is tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South, is in the midst of the longest losing streak of head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, as last week's 19-14 setback against Houston was its fifth consecutive defeat. Derrick Henry (hip) and Tony Pollard (thigh) are both inactive.
Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title
DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Dak Disaster: Cowboys' Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now tied for the league lead in interceptions after tossing two more in the first half of Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Cowboys topple Titans, remain alive in bid for NFC East title
The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the race for the NFC East championship. The Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, 27-13, to keep the heat on the Eagles. The Birds play the Saints on Sunday at the Linc and would win the NFC East title if...
Cowboys QB Dak Wins NFL Award, Will Take 'Freebie' from Titans
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans, but quarterback Dak Prescott was recognized for his impressive play in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.
'Win's a Win,' But ... Cowboys Raise 3 Big Playoff Questions at Titans
The Dallas Cowboys' 14-point victory over the Tennessee Titans failed to quell many concerns ... but will it ultimately matter?
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
