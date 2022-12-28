ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from top model

The Dallas Cowboys will try to take advantage of a struggling opponent when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) has won five of its last six overall contests and still has a chance to repeat as NFC East champion since it trails first-place Philadelphia by two games with two remaining. But the Cowboys are just 3-3 on the road this season, losing three of their last four away from home. Tennessee (7-8), which is tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South, is in the midst of the longest losing streak of head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, as last week's 19-14 setback against Houston was its fifth consecutive defeat. Derrick Henry (hip) and Tony Pollard (thigh) are both inactive.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title

DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

