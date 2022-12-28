Lizzo Transforms Her Mother For 'Turning My Mom Into Me' TikTok Trend

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo and her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson , are hopping on a recent TikTok trend and the results are adorable!

The trend, dubbed "Turning My Mom Into Me," features users dressing up their mothers in their everyday drag. For Lizzo, that meant trading her mom's navy blue Champion shirt, joggers, and eyeglasses for a bright red onesie with matching lipstick, hoop earrings, and space buns.

As usual, Lizzo's caption was hilarious with the singer mentioning " Yung gravy 👀👀👀," who is known for being attracted to older women. The rapper made headlines when he attended the 2022 VMAs with Addison Rae 's mother, Sherri Easterling , on his arm .

Lizzo also plugged her shapewear brand, YITTY , in the TikTok. "Before y'all ask issa @yitty onesie," referencing the red onesie her mom is effortlessly pulling off. Fans took to the comments to point out the family resemblance. "OMG YOU LOOK SO MUCH LIKE YOUR MOM," one fan wrote to which Lizzo replied with a second TikTok.

The video shows the mother-daughter duo playfully strutting around their living room . "my momma look better than me," Lizzo wrote in the video's caption.

@lizzo Replying to @hsaniti my momma look better than me 😫 ♬ original sound - evie

Earlier this year, Lizzo's mom opened up about dealing with her daughter's use of profanity in her hit songs. "She prepared us for it," Jefferson-Johnson told Vanity Fair , mentioning that Lizzo even "got the family together, took us to a therapy session, and explained to us that she would be using profanity in her songs."

"She was always a free spirit and didn't like clothes, so that was not a surprise at all," she continued. "She is doing what she loves to do, making her own decisions, and really helping people along the way. I'm so proud of her."