Wintrust Business Minute: Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar to 13-dollars an hour January first

Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
Washington Examiner
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois. CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Visit Walgreens’ vitamin vault before it closes next month
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Wicker Park Walgreens With Iconic ‘Vitamin Vault’ Closing Next Month: The store in the Noel State Bank building has become a hit with tourists and TikTok-ers for its historic architecture and accessibility. It will close in January.
kbsi23.com
Rebuilding Illinois continues with completed projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, continued to make history in 2022, delivering transformational projects across the state that will improve safety, enhance quality of life, and create economic opportunity across multiple modes of transportation for generations to come.
WCIA
Central Illinois travelers frustrated as flights canceled nationwide
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Frustrations are at an all-time high as thousands of travelers are having flights canceled, including in Central Illinois. Southwest Airlines has faced backlash from people and the federal government for poor management of flight schedules. More than 90% of flights cancelled as of early Wednesday morning were from Southwest.
25newsnow.com
Gov. Pritzker calls for Southwest Airlines to compensate stranded holiday passengers
(25 News Now and AP) - Gov. JB Pritzker is joining a chorus of public officials blasting Southwest Airlines for canceling thousands of flights after the massive winter storm, stranding travelers during the Christmas holiday. In a prepared statement posted on his social media pages, Pritzker called on Southwest to...
Illinois’ minimum wage to increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers. It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual […]
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
advantagenews.com
New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers
Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
rockrivercurrent.com
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
Pritzker Demands Accountability for Southwest Airlines Amid Ongoing Holiday Travel ‘Debacle'
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he has been in contact with federal officials regarding the cancellation of thousands of Southwest Airlines flights in recent days, demanding that the airline be held accountable for a cascading series of issues that have left travelers stranded around the nation. As a result of...
PLANetizen
Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing
A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
Illinois license plate fees will cost less for some drivers in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some older Illinoisans and Illinoisans with disabilities will pay less for their license plate stickers next year. The cost of license plate stickers will cut down over half the cost of license plate stickers from $24 to $10 for Illinoisans on the Illinois Department of Aging’s Benefit Access Program starting in […]
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
Despite Protests, Damen Silos Sold By Pritzker to Controversial Buyer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5 million, for...
Population of Illinois drops — again
CHICAGO — According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Illinois’ population dropped for the ninth year in a row. Data from a recent U.S. Census Bureau report shows Illinois is the sixth most populous state in the country with 12,582,032 residents as of July 2022 — but that 104,437 residents have moved out of the state in the same period. […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pappas: Cook County property taxes due by December 30
Pappas: Cook County property taxes due by December 30. Property owners must pay the Second Installment of their Cook County property taxes by Friday, December 30, 2022, to avoid late charges imposed by state law. “The most efficient way to pay is online,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
