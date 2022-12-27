Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man on probation arrested for drug possession
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Christopher Joshua Jackson, 35, was arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on a warrant for violating probation in a previous case. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, December 28
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after stealing two vehicles in Ocala
A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing two vehicles in Ocala. On Wednesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on Pine Trace Track in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who was standing near her Toyota Tacoma.
Citrus County woman arrested after uncle’s ‘tragic death’
A 20-year-old Citrus County woman is behind bars after a holiday family gathering turned deadly, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child
A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
WCJB
Marion County deputy shoots suspect during domestic disturbance call in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported one of their deputies shot a man after they say he grabbed a deputy’s taser during a domestic violence call. On Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 Block of...
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
Hernando Man Killed In Citrus County Motorcycle Crash Friday
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old Hernando man was killed in a crash that happened around 7:00 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 75-year-old Beverly Hills woman was traveling northbound in an SUV on North Fatima Avenue, stopped for a
ocala-news.com
Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle
Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for credit card fraud suspect
Ocala police are looking for a woman who is suspected of fraudulently using a credit card at a local convenience store. According to the Ocala Police Department, the female suspect (pictured below) entered the store and proceeded to use the victim’s credit card. After the fraudulent transaction, she was seen leaving the area in a white Ford vehicle.
click orlando
Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.
WCJB
MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO charges juvenile in shooting incident
A juvenile was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence in Hernando, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The sheriff’s office did not release the person's age or name...
FDLE investigating deputy-involved shooting in New Port Richey
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) opened an investigation after a Pasco County deputy shot a suspect on Wednesday.
villages-news.com
2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022
The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
WCJB
44-year-old Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Micanopy is behind bars after taking a plea deal in an animal cruelty case. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said 44-year-old Kimberly Ann Hicks turned herself in this Monday. Deputies said that investigators found 19 malnourished dogs and 5 dead puppies in Hick’s home in April of 2022.
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
WCJB
Getaway driver in deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery sentenced
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who prosecutors say acted as the getaway driver in a deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery has reached a plea deal. Tiara Luckie, 30, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to second-degree murder after the fact. She has been sentenced to 15 years of probation and mental health treatment under the terms of the agreement.
