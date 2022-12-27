ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man on probation arrested for drug possession

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Christopher Joshua Jackson, 35, was arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on a warrant for violating probation in a previous case. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper...
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, December 28

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after stealing two vehicles in Ocala

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing two vehicles in Ocala. On Wednesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on Pine Trace Track in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who was standing near her Toyota Tacoma.
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child

A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives

DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle

Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for credit card fraud suspect

Ocala police are looking for a woman who is suspected of fraudulently using a credit card at a local convenience store. According to the Ocala Police Department, the female suspect (pictured below) entered the store and proceeded to use the victim’s credit card. After the fraudulent transaction, she was seen leaving the area in a white Ford vehicle.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.
CITRA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CCSO charges juvenile in shooting incident

A juvenile was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence in Hernando, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The sheriff’s office did not release the person's age or name...
HERNANDO, FL
villages-news.com

2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022

The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

44-year-old Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Micanopy is behind bars after taking a plea deal in an animal cruelty case. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said 44-year-old Kimberly Ann Hicks turned herself in this Monday. Deputies said that investigators found 19 malnourished dogs and 5 dead puppies in Hick’s home in April of 2022.
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Getaway driver in deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery sentenced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who prosecutors say acted as the getaway driver in a deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery has reached a plea deal. Tiara Luckie, 30, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to second-degree murder after the fact. She has been sentenced to 15 years of probation and mental health treatment under the terms of the agreement.
GAINESVILLE, FL

