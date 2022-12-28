Read full article on original website
Burst pipe closes Beaverton DMV through Jan. 9, ODOT says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton DMV will be closed into the new year after a pipe burst and flooded the office, state officials said. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Beaverton DMV office will be closed through at least January 9. The pipe burst during the stormy winter...
PGE and Pacific Power increasing rates in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are increasing its rates in 2023, citing power cost inflation as a main reason for the hike. The Oregon Public Utility Commission finalized the PGE and Pacific Power increases based on the company’s increased cost to produce and purchase electricity, which increased significantly year-to-year.
Portland International Airport preps for busy holiday travel day Friday
The Portland International Airport is bracing for one of its busiest days of the holiday season Friday with more than 50,000 travelers passing through the airport, returning from holiday vacations or heading out for the long New Year’s weekend. There were 34 cancellations on Thursday, with 31 of them...
ODHS asks for public's help in finding missing and endangered Portland foster child
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking the public to help find a minor in foster care who was reported missing in Portland. Taylor Halbrook, 16, was reported as missing from SE Portland on December 24. She is believed to be...
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in 'unprovoked' NE Portland attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is facing several charges, accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks from a platform at the Gateway Transit Center, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Breanna Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with...
Health battles and loss birth Sweetheart Waffles
Sweetheart Waffles' owner Amy Blevins says the road to her own business has been etched with tough times. Times she overcame with her family. It's family that brought her back to Coos County after 26 years away from home and also family that motivated her onto the path to owning a business.
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
81-year-old man with dementia found safe
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An 81-year-old man with dementia and other medical conditions was reported missing in Southeast Portland, and police are asking for help bringing him home safe. Alfredo Caoile reportedly walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Southeast 174th Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. Officials...
Cyclists can celebrate the New Year with a bike ride around Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Street Trust is inviting bicyclists to usher in the New Year with a family-friendly five-mile bike ride around Milwaukie. Participants can check out some of the completed and planned SAFE (Safe Access For Everyone) programs during the ride. Warm drinks will be offered around at...
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
