Edgefield County, SC

Georgia man leads Edgefield police on all-day chase

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
Roland Jay Miller (photo courtesy of Edgefield County Sheriff's Office) Edgefield County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia man is in custody after leading police on an eight-hour chase in Edgefield County on Christmas Day.

Roland J. Miller, 47, of Columbia County, was arrested and charged Dec. 25 with one count of failure to stop for a blue light, three drug offenses and resisting arrest followinga chase from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Around 8 a.m., police were called to a suspicious vehicle located off Martintown Road in North Augusta, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said.

Rowland said a short time later, deputies spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Martintown and Currytown roads to initiate a traffic stop.

Upon arrival, the suspect gave deputies a Georgia driver’s license and while police ran his information he took off, Rowland said.

Miller led deputies on a 4.5-mile car chase that ended in Sylva near Sweetwater, Rowland said.

After Miller got out of his vehicle, he led deputies on an all-day foot chase, Rowland said.

Rowland said once South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrived with helicopters, police captured Miller in the woods on a back porch in the area of Coronet Drive.

When Miller was arrested he had a black handgun, a crystal-like substance in a clear zip-lock bag and oxycodone, Rowland said.

Miller was booked into the Edgefield County detention center.

Prior to the traffic stop, Miller had warrants from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office for burglary and malicious injury, Rowland said.

Aiken Standard

