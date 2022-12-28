ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Jalen Hurts update revealed

Jalen Hurts has been a vital piece to the puzzle for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. Although the team has been without its star quarterback due to a recent injury, a positive update surfaced on Thursday for the Eagles star. Hurts returned to practice on Thursday, signaling that his return...
