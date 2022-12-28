Karen Cyrus was recently named director of business management at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7). Cyrus joins the AAA7 from TYKMA, Inc. in Chillicothe and Control Micro Systems, Inc. in Winter Park, Flroda, where she was the chief financial officer managing all financial and treasury functions of the sister businesses. Other work experience includes Flour-BXWT in Piketon, where she served as the controller; The Kitchen Collection in Chillicothe, where she was the director of finance and the corporate controller; and Ohio Precious Metals, LLC, in Jackson, where she served as chief financial officer.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO