WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Columbus mall permanently closing, months after being marked ‘public nuisance’
“Immediate action must be taken to bring the property into compliance, and that begins with property owners stepping up to make improvements,” Klein said.
Times Gazette
Cyrus AAA7 director of business management
Karen Cyrus was recently named director of business management at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7). Cyrus joins the AAA7 from TYKMA, Inc. in Chillicothe and Control Micro Systems, Inc. in Winter Park, Flroda, where she was the chief financial officer managing all financial and treasury functions of the sister businesses. Other work experience includes Flour-BXWT in Piketon, where she served as the controller; The Kitchen Collection in Chillicothe, where she was the director of finance and the corporate controller; and Ohio Precious Metals, LLC, in Jackson, where she served as chief financial officer.
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gunman opens fire on Madison Ave. home in Chillicothe, police investigate
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — As the night began to settle over the small town of Chillicothe, police received a call about a shooting on Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a group of frightened and upset residents who told them about a man named Robert who had fired a shotgun into their home.
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 3 p.m. The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of South Bridge Street and Eastern Avenue. Medics from the city’s fire department responded to the scene. One adult...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
“Operation Silent Night” nets arrests, drugs, guns, and stolen property
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — During the month of December, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force conducted a month-long operation called “Operation Silent Night” to target illegal activity such as drugs, guns, and stolen property in Pike, Ross, and Scioto Counties. The operation was carried out with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and Portsmouth Police Department.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 1:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a vehicle crash. There were no injuries and one vehicle was towed due to damages. 5:08 p.m., Officers responded to the...
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several Chillicothe top officials named personally in new lawsuit filing by city officer
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — An amended federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Chillicothe, the city’s police department (CPD), the town’s mayor, police chief, three police captains, a former police chief, and the city’s safety director alleging racism and retaliation against minority police officers. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly...
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sully’s In the Valley restaurant hosting open interview event
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will host an Open Interview Event for Sully’s In the Valley Restaurant on Monday, January 23rd. The event will take place at the restaurant’s location in Beaver from 3 to 5 p.m.
