Packers vs. Vikings: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

By Bill Huber
 2 days ago

The Green Bay Packers (7-8) will host the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) on New Year's Day at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to FiveThirtyEight.com , the Green Bay Packers have a 27 percent chance of qualifying for the NFL playoffs. If they can beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, that would rise to 55 percent.

To slay their rivals to the west and keep their playoff hopes alive will require the best defensive performance of the season against Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and a high-powered Vikings attack.

“The offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, Jefferson’s the best in the game. You’ve got Dalvin Cook, who you can argue is the best in the game. I think Kirk’s playing outstanding football. I do know this: If he’s got a clean pocket, you’re in trouble. Even when there has been stuff in his face or guys coming free, he’s still done an unbelievable job at hanging in there, delivering the football and taking the shots.”

The Packers need a win to stay in the playoff chase. The Vikings (12-3) have won the NFC North title and will need the Eagles (13-2) to lose at home to New Orleans (6-9) in the early games to have a shot at the No. 1 seed.

Here is this week’s viewing and betting information. Despite Minnesota having five more wins, the Packers are favored .

How to Watch: Packers vs. Vikings

TV: CBS, with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) on the call.

The game will be aired to most of the nation. Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports for the full Sunday schedule.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) .

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates ), Sports USA (Josh Appel and Mark Carrier) and Sirius (Channel 85 or 225 and on the SXM app).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 3:25, Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field

Records: Packers, 7-8. Vikings, 12-3.

History: In a series that dates to 1961, the Packers lead 64-57-3. Green Bay won nine of the first 10 matchups. While Packers coach Matt LaFleur has had a lot of success against the NFC North, he’s just 4-3 against Minnesota. The Vikings won 23-7 in Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Packers are 16-11-1 vs. the Vikings. Rodgers has thrown 57 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions in those games. His 56 touchdowns in regular-season games are the most by any quarterback against Minnesota.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 46-18). Vikings – Kevin O’Connell (first season, 12-3).

Referee: Carl Cheffers is in his 15th season as a referee. The home team had the better winning percentage in his games in 12 of the last 13 seasons, including an 8-6 mark this year. His crews have been a bit more aggressive than most. This year, his group has called 1.67 more penalties for 22.79 more penalty yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Weather: Partly sunny, high of 36, winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Tickets: Seats start at $179 at SI Tickets .

Packers-Vikings Betting Guide

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook . The over/under is 48.5 points. The Packers are 3-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook . As of Wednesday morning, 57 percent of the money is on Green Bay but 69 percent of the bets are on Minnesota.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +5000 to win the Super Bowl. Those odds have shortened considerably; they were +25000 before beating Chicago and +20000 before last week’s game against Miami. At FanDuel, the Packers are +6000 to win the Super Bowl. First, they’d have to get to the playoffs. They are +186 to make the postseason at FanDuel , an implied probability of 35.0 percent.

For AP Offensive Rookie of the Year , Packers receiver Christian Watson is +900. That’s behind Jets receiver Garrett Wilson (-200), Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (+500) and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (+650).

Comments / 0

 

