Cochranton, PA

erienewsnow.com

An Aviation Innovation Visits Chautauqua County To Recharge

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An aviation innovation made a stop in Chautauqua County on Wednesday to recharge. Beta Technologies’ first of its kind electric aircraft touched down at the Jamestown airport. “This is the first time an electric aircraft to my knowledge has been to Jamestown,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive

Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
CORRY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler City Names New Treasurer

The City of Butler has named a new treasurer. Linda Graham-Greek was approved by a 4-1 vote to take over the position on an interim basis. Councilman Don Shearer cast the lone dissenting vote. Graham-Greek was one of two candidates who applied for the job following the departure of current...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople Lions to replace fabled fountain

ZELIENOPLE — A new king waits to replace the sitting one, but then that’s just all part of the circle of life, isn’t it?. The iconic lion fountain that’s served as a fixture for Zelienople since the 1960s remains a landmark and meeting place for residents and visitors, but its insides have been malfunctioning, said Lion Club Secretary Linda Flora.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Pennsylvania

When you think about the weather in Pennsylvania, your mind probably goes to snow. After all, the Keystone State is known for its humid continental climate and for receiving over 100 inches of snow in some areas. However, which areas? This complete guide will walk you through the snowiest place in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Mayville-Chautauqua Winter Festival Announces 2023 Festival Dates

MAYVILLE, NY (Erie News Now) — The Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce is deep into the planning phase for the 2023 Mayville Winter Festival. A team of committee members is working hard to bring back experiences from past festivals as well as new elements for the event. The Mayville...
MAYVILLE, NY
YourErie

Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset

Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians

Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

