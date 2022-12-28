Read full article on original website
Unbeaten Greenville tops reigning 2A champs Neshannock in thriller
Grace Cano led the Trojans with 20 points while Josie Lewis added nine.
An Aviation Innovation Visits Chautauqua County To Recharge
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An aviation innovation made a stop in Chautauqua County on Wednesday to recharge. Beta Technologies’ first of its kind electric aircraft touched down at the Jamestown airport. “This is the first time an electric aircraft to my knowledge has been to Jamestown,...
Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive
Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
Butler City Names New Treasurer
The City of Butler has named a new treasurer. Linda Graham-Greek was approved by a 4-1 vote to take over the position on an interim basis. Councilman Don Shearer cast the lone dissenting vote. Graham-Greek was one of two candidates who applied for the job following the departure of current...
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
Community Members Gather Donations for Girard-Area Families Devastated by Fires
Three families in western Erie County lost everything in house fires over the last week. But the community is stepping in to help, making sure the families don't go without during the Christmas season. Geraldine Hammond is among dozens of people who raced to the rescue this week, leaving donations...
Zelienople Lions to replace fabled fountain
ZELIENOPLE — A new king waits to replace the sitting one, but then that’s just all part of the circle of life, isn’t it?. The iconic lion fountain that’s served as a fixture for Zelienople since the 1960s remains a landmark and meeting place for residents and visitors, but its insides have been malfunctioning, said Lion Club Secretary Linda Flora.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Pennsylvania
When you think about the weather in Pennsylvania, your mind probably goes to snow. After all, the Keystone State is known for its humid continental climate and for receiving over 100 inches of snow in some areas. However, which areas? This complete guide will walk you through the snowiest place in Pennsylvania.
Mayville-Chautauqua Winter Festival Announces 2023 Festival Dates
MAYVILLE, NY (Erie News Now) — The Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce is deep into the planning phase for the 2023 Mayville Winter Festival. A team of committee members is working hard to bring back experiences from past festivals as well as new elements for the event. The Mayville...
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset
Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
Fort LeBoeuf Graduate, Ann Marie Waite Served in the U.S. Army for 23 Years: Vietnam Reflections
Our year long Vietnam Reflections series will conclude on January 20th, 2023, the 50th anniversary of the end of the United States involvement in the war. This week's Vietnam Reflection features the story of Ann Marie Waite, a 1963 graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School. She served 23 years in...
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
Skiers & Snowboarders take Advantage of Warmer Weather at Peek’n Peak Resort
CLYMER, NY (Erie News Now) — Skiers and snowboarders packed local resorts, taking advantage of the warm weather before the snow melts. The slopes were full at Peek’n Peak in Clymer, New York on Thursday afternoon, with outdoor enthusiasts enjoying the weather. A stretch of cold, snowy days...
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold in Butler County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Butler County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, December 28th drawing. The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 26-32-38-45-56, and the red Powerball 1 to win $100,000. The Pennsylvania Lottery said without the $1 Power Play option, the...
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November has been released back into the wild. (Video Credit: Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Station) A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November...
