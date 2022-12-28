Read full article on original website
This month, many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's unbelievable that 21 states still have the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming expect working people to survive off just over $7 per hour.
Governor Kathy Hochul last week signed a new law that aims to help protect distribution center workers in New York State. The Warehouse Worker Protection Act, signed into law on Dec. 21, protects warehouse distribution workers from receiving unreasonably demanding or unlawful work quotas and requires center operators to disclose work speed data to employees, which helps them understand their rights. The law also protects employees from retaliatory punishments — such as firing — due to not meeting work quotas. “Every worker in New York State deserves to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect,” Hochul said in a statement. “As we...
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Minimum wage is currently on the rise in nearly half of the United States. According to a report given exclusively to USA Today by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), at the start of the new year 21 states and 41 cities and countries are preparing to increase their minimum wage rates. For the first time, $15 dollars an hour will become the base pay in Massachusetts and Washington, aligning them with California and most of New York City. However workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, which will...
Inflation has made everything more expensive, from housing to groceries. But southern and midwestern cities remain the most affordable in the country.
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America. Will Robots & Automation Kill Most Human Jobs by 2030?Photo byUniversity San Diego.
Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
