Shirtless Shawn Mendes Strips Down for Cold-Water Plunge on Christmas: ‘I Can’t Feel a Thing’

By Michelle McGahan
 3 days ago
Shawn Mendes. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

A festive freeze! Shawn Mendes nearly bared it all while taking a plunge into icy waters over the holidays .

The “Wonder” singer, 24, celebrated Christmas by sharing a video of himself and a friend emerging themselves in a half-frozen stream in nothing but underwear.

The clip began with the Canada native standing in the snow and taking a deep breath to prepare himself for the shock of the cold. He then quickly changed out of his winter boots and his warm, wool sweater into his birthday suit, save for a pair of black boxer briefs, and headed to the stream.

As he and his friend made their way in, the “Mercy” artist went for the full plunge.

“I’m going under!” Mendes yelled, submerging his body in the water in a push-up-like motion before quickly popping back up and screaming about the freezing temperature.

“Whew! It’s cold!” he declared, deciding to go back under for one more dip.

“That’s freaking cold,” the “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” artist muttered on his way back onto the snowy landscape. “I can’t feel a thing!”

“MERRY CHRISTMAS ❄️🤪❤️,” he captioned the Instagram video.

Mendes’ celeb pals were stunned (and impressed!) by his bravery and couldn’t resist cracking a few jokes in the comments section of his post.

“BLUE BALLS. LITERALLY,” Ryan Tedder wrote.

Laverne Cox , meanwhile, shared what everyone was thinking. “I’m here for all of that as a viewer,” the Orange Is the New Black alum, 50, quipped. “Not interested in participating but I support this as quality Christmas ig content. LC approved!”

Nash Grier , for his part, penned, “Can take the boy outta Canada but can’t take the Canada outta the boy,” while Sabrina Carpenter poked fun at his reaction. “Was it cold tho,” she asked.

Mendes’ polar plunge comes five months after he opted to cancel his 2022 Wonder World Tour after setting out on several dates.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point,” the singer-songwriter wrote via Instagram on July 8 in an announcement initially just postponing the shows. “I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost."

Later that month, Mendes shared his reasoning to cancel the rest of the tour. "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he said at the time.

In August, the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” artist — who split from Camila Cabello in November 2021 after two years together — got candid about how he’s taking care of his mental health after taking a break from touring.

"I'm taking a lot of time, like, doing therapy. Just taking it easy,” Mendes told TMZ at the time. “Spending time with family that I haven't been able to. ... I think for me it's just about spending time doing things that I haven't really done over the last few years.”

Us Weekly

