nbc16.com
Burst pipe closes Beaverton DMV through Jan. 9, ODOT says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton DMV will be closed into the new year after a pipe burst and flooded the office, state officials said. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Beaverton DMV office will be closed through at least January 9. The pipe burst during the stormy winter...
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
PGE and Pacific Power increasing rates in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are increasing its rates in 2023, citing power cost inflation as a main reason for the hike. The Oregon Public Utility Commission finalized the PGE and Pacific Power increases based on the company’s increased cost to produce and purchase electricity, which increased significantly year-to-year.
Portland International Airport preps for busy holiday travel day Friday
The Portland International Airport is bracing for one of its busiest days of the holiday season Friday with more than 50,000 travelers passing through the airport, returning from holiday vacations or heading out for the long New Year’s weekend. There were 34 cancellations on Thursday, with 31 of them...
Man arrested after leading police on wild car chase, dancing in the street, and more
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of running from officers from four police agencies is in custody after a wild car chase. On December 29, 2022, at around 9:21 a.m., the Oregon State Police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. An Oregon State Trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
Prineville man identified in fatal crash on Highway 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened on HWY 26, near milepost 64 in Wasco County Tuesday, December 27. OSP says preliminary investigation indicated that due to winter weather, which included snow and strong winds, a large tree fell onto the cab an eastbound Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle, operated by James Darron Lyda (53) of Prineville, causing it to lose control and leave the highway.
Wheeler wants Kotek to declare homelessness state of emergency
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler wants Governor-Elect Tina Kotek to declare homelessness a state of emergency and to increase Oregon State Police traffic enforcement in the city. KATU obtained a draft copy of a list of policy proposals the mayor plans to send to Kotek. On the homeless...
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
81-year-old man with dementia found safe
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An 81-year-old man with dementia and other medical conditions was reported missing in Southeast Portland, and police are asking for help bringing him home safe. Alfredo Caoile reportedly walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Southeast 174th Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. Officials...
Cyclists can celebrate the New Year with a bike ride around Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Street Trust is inviting bicyclists to usher in the New Year with a family-friendly five-mile bike ride around Milwaukie. Participants can check out some of the completed and planned SAFE (Safe Access For Everyone) programs during the ride. Warm drinks will be offered around at...
Man arrested for attempted murder of mail carrier on Christmas Eve
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KATU) — The suspect who attempted to shoot and kill a mail carrier on Christmas Eve has been arrested, says the Lake Oswego Police Department. Kevin Eugene Irvine, 31, of Tigard, has been apprehended by authorities. On December 24 at around 12:40 p.m., Milwaukie Police Officers responded...
