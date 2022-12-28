ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders benching QB Derek Carr for game vs. 49ers

By Kyle Madson
 2 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders will bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for their final two games of the regular season. That means the 49ers will face QB Jarrett Stidham when they visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Carr has been the tip of the spear of disappointment that killed the Raiders’ season. His 60.8 percent completion rate is his lowest since his rookie year, and he’s tossed just 24 touchdowns against a league-worst 14 interceptions.

Vegas (6-9) still has an outside shot at a playoff berth, but they’ll look to get there with Stidham, who hasn’t started a game in his career. In 11 games he’s completed only 52.5 percent of his 61 throws with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stidham will make his starting debut against a 49ers defense that’s been the NFL’s stingiest this season. For San Francisco this will be the first of two games featuring a backup QB to close their season. They’re also on track to face QB Trace McSorley when they host the Cardinals in their season finale at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 8.

