Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
FEMA Mitigation Specialists offering advice for rebuilding
FEMA mitigation specialists will be at the Lee County and Charlotte County Home Depot, helping answer any questions people may have about rebuilding stronger and safer homes that are storm resistant.
Habitat for Humanity begins construction on affordable housing community
Kaicasa will be the largest affordable housing community they’ve built nationwide. The development will be built on 100 acres and will be home to 281 homeowners once it is completed.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction begins at Habitat for Humanity Kaicasa subdivision in Collier County
One of the largest affordable communities built by Habitat for Humanity is in Southwest Florida. After many years in development, construction at the long-anticipated Habitat Collier subdivision of Kaicasa is officially underway. The neighborhood had its first wall-raising. The home will soon be occupied by a family. Volunteers, staff and...
Florida Weekly
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva Island
2023: A Happy Renewal Year for Sanibel and Captiva Island. Ribbon Cutting for Sanibel Captiva Island VacationsPhoto bySanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. Starting January 2, 2023 the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to the public as the recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across Sanibel and Captiva Island. Many reach out to social media for status updates on their favorite local shops, hotels and restaurants, it’s honest to share that there has been much loss. A handful of businesses moved off-island to reopen in the Fort Myers Bell Tower Shops, while others were lucky enough to be able to restore and reopen on the island.
Florida Weekly
Uline to recruit 150+ positions at its new Naples warehouse
Uline, North America’s leading shipping industrial and packaging materials distributor, nears completion of its 915,750 square-foot warehouse in Naples. With the air-conditioned facility set to open in spring 2023, the distribution giant prepares to recruit approximately 150 employees to staff the new building, including:. — 130 Warehouse Associates. —...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: 60 restaurants launch in Bonita, Estero, Lee in 2022
At least 60 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Lee County, including more than two dozen in Bonita Springs and Estero. Bonita truly was a hot spot this calendar year with the launch of many notable dining destinations in the city. The owners of the nearby Downtown Coffee and Wine Co. upped their game with the introduction of The Bohemian Restaurant, which led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with its March opening in the new Entrada business center on the corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads. Entrada also saw the February openings of the Rabbit Hole Kava Bar and Lee County’s first location of Naples-based Napoli on the Bay Pizza.
floridaweekly.com
Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office
Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
Florida Weekly
PBS Contractors completes The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery
PBS Contractors completed the renovation of The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery’s Bonita Springs office, located at 23471 Walden Center Drive, Suite 300, Bonita Springs, FL. The scope of the project included additional clinical space for patients and a top-notch break room for employees. Since 2004, The...
beckersasc.com
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Listed Sanibel, Captiva Properties
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 12/21/22 to 12/27/22.
New Year, New Gardens, STILL YOUR WONDER GARDENS!
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Wonder Gardens is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and will be closed on New Year’s Day. However, the Wonder Gardens Welcome Center is still closed for restoration following Hurricane Ian’s flood and wind damage. A pop-up area is...
Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems
In June of 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.
happeningsmagazine.net
Naples Artcrafters start new show season Jan. 14
After delays from Hurricane Ian, the Naples Artcrafters will host their first juried fine art and craft show of the new year on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event showcases the work of 90 juried local artists and craftsmen who will be selling their paintings, jewelry, pottery, art glass, sculptures and more in lovely Cambier Park, which is located on 8th Street South, just one block south of 5th Ave South in downtown Naples.
luxury-houses.net
A Special Residence on Two Full Estate Lots with Ground Overlooking Golf Course and Lake Views in Naples, Florida is Asking for $15.5 Million
4454 Wayside Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4454 Wayside Drive, Naples, Florida, is built on two estate lots with uncompromising architectural detailing, custom finishes, panoramic vistas, and beautiful lake views. This special residence takes gracious living to a whole new level. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4454 Wayside Drive, please contact David S Braverman (Phone: 239-649-1990) at Downing Frye Realty Inc. for full support and perfect service.
Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend
If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are several options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. Cirque Dreams Holidaze starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
Florida Weekly
Buyers Love Amenities, Views and Residences At Kalea Bay
Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive, just north of Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples, is very popular with buyers, as evidenced by the community’s success. Some say it’s the community’s endless amenities. Others say it’s the sophisticated design of the residences. And everyone gives a nod to the incredible Gulf views.
WINKNEWS.com
The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress
It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
Comments / 0