Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating New Years Eve In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
5 quarterbacks who could replace Derek Carr in 2023
The Raiders have sent home Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the NFL season. It was likely a financial move as his contract would be guaranteed in 2023 and 2024 should he get injured. It appears that the Carr era for the Raiders has come to an end...
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Raiders Benching Derek Carr Before Game vs. 49ers
When the 49ers face the Raiders this Sunday, they won't have to worry about slowing down Derek Carr. That's because he's being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Carr struggled last week against the Steelers, tossing three interceptions in a 13-10 loss. Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday that he sees...
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
NFL Media reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr, and Twitter didn’t hold back with its reactions. It took less than a full season for Josh McDaniels to throw Derek Carr under the bus and onto the scrap heap. After a disappointing first season with McDaniels as head coach in Las Vegas, the Raiders have officially benched Carr and will sit him for the final two games of the season.
atozsports.com
An NFL legend could replace Derek Carr as the Raiders QB
The Las Vegas Raiders made a telling move this week. Quarterback Derek Carr has been benched. It’s likely that Las Vegas will move on from Carr one way or another after the season. That begs a brand new question for the Raiders now. Who will replace Carr?. Oddsmakers believe...
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Raiders' Derek Carr Decision Starts QB Carousel Bears Can Take Advantage of
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
ABC30 Fresno
Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesdaythat they were sitting Derek Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and starting Jarrett Stidham for their final two games, with Chase Garbers as his backup. "None of...
Derek Carr’s benching has Twitter speculating about his future
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched in favor of former Auburn standout Jarrett Stidham, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, setting Raiders twitter ablaze with thoughts of where Carr would go from there. NFL on CBS lead insider Jonathan Jones and Athletic Raiders...
ABC30 Fresno
Source: Chargers' Derwin James Jr. avoids suspension for hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers safetyDerwin James Jr.will not be suspended for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts receiver Ashton Dulinthat resulted in his ejection from Monday night's game in Indianapolis, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday. As part of its internal review of plays, the NFL agreed with the personal...
ABC30 Fresno
Las Vegas Raiders 'rallying around' new starter Jarrett Stidham
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Newly installed Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jarrett Stidhamwill be making his first career NFL start Sunday but said he has been preparing for this moment since entering the league in 2019. Stidham, a fourth-round pick of theNew England Patriots,has backed up Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Mac...
ABC30 Fresno
Steelers' Cam Heyward gifts puppy to Larry Ogunjobi for Christmas
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know how to throw a white elephant party. The defensive line and outside linebackers recently participated in the Christmas gift exchange, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi came away with the best gift: a 3-month-old Bernese Mountain puppy. Defensive captain Cam Heyward brought a dog crate...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers activating Joey Bosa after over 3 months on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers plan to activate edge rusher Joey Bosa from injured reserve ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday. "He's looked good," Staley said about the two practices Bosa has participated in since being...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers' Joey Bosa practices for first time since groin surgery
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa returned to practice Thursday for the first time since undergoing groin surgery after Week 3 and said after the workout that he's feeling the best he has in "years." "I'm feeling really good. It's kind of revitalizing, honestly. This...
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 17 arrivals: The best player fits and fashions
The regular season is nearly over, but NFL players are still strutting their stuff in the pregame tunnel. On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans showed out, with Ezekiel Elliott looking particularly spicy in a zebra-striped ensemble. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL Week...
ABC30 Fresno
Predicting final 2022 NFL playoff picture: Scores for Weeks 17, 18
Five playoff spots and multiple seeding battles remain, with 32 games left in the 2022 NFL regular season. The possible permutations of how those 32 games could go are virtually endless. So we're focusing on one specific scenario: chalk. Using ESPN's Football Power Index(FPI), we determined the most likely seed...
ABC30 Fresno
Jaire Alexander's epic speech tops NFL quotes of the week
Jaire Alexander gives one of the best postgame interviews you'll ever see and more from our NFL quotes of the week. "Oh man, that's easy! So I'm just lining up. I see No. 10 [Tyreek Hill] motion over ... I see No. 10 coming across the field and I say, 'Oh snap, he's fast.' So I backed off, and when I backed off, I seen him coming, he ran right in front of me and I was like, 'Wow, is he really overthrowing it?' Took it down the sideline, turned up with my guys and gave the football to a little kid wearing 23."
Comments / 0